Windows 10 PCs Running on Version 2004 Having Issues With Factory Reset Option: How to Fix

Windows 10 allows users to restore a PC to its factory settings easily by using the 'Reset this PC' option. The option is mostly used when a system is facing performance issues, excess memory usage, or simply when the device is not being used anymore. However, PCs running on the Windows 10 May 2020 update (version 2004), have been reported to showing an error when resetting a PC. Microsoft says that there's a problem with a certain hardware configuration that causes the feature to fail on devices running on Windows 10 version 2004.

While resetting the PC, Windows 10 computers running on version 2004 show a "There was a problem while resetting your PC. No changes were made" error that prevents Windows from completing the reset. Microsoft says that problems with certain hardware configurations cause this problem, and is recommending users to use the Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM) tool with Command Prompt to reset their Windows 10 PCs. The DISM tool allows Windows 10 Administrators to prepare, modify, and repair common system problems. Here is how you can factory reset your Windows 10 PC using the DISM tool:

1. Open Start Menu

2. Search for Command Prompt

3. Right-click on the top result and click run as Administrator

4. Type dism/online/cleanup-image/restorehealth in the black window after the Windows path (C:\Windows\system32>)

5. Restart your PC

After completing these steps, users will be able to easily restore their PCs to the factory default settings. A report in WindowsCentral says that the issue is only prevalent in the Windows 10 May 2020 update, even though the recently launched October 2020 update shares the same core and file system.