Windows 10 Update 1909 Expected to Arrive on October 2 Alongside New Surface Hardware

Windows 10 version 1909, also known as Windows 10’s 19H2 update, was expected to arrive in the second half of 2019. Now, with September 2019 coming to end an end, it is expected that Microsoft will eventually finalize Windows 10 version 1909 (19H2) update for the general public rollout. While the tech company barely talks about the latest Windows 10 19H2 update, as it based on general improvements and bug fixes, a few reports have mentioned the changes that might be brought in with Windows 10 version 1909.

According to a report, Microsoft’s Electronic Software Download (ESDs) of Windows 10 version 1909 was spotted on Windows Update servers. This, in turn, suggests that the update is around the corner. Additionally, the company is holding an event on October 2 to announce Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3. It is expected that Microsoft could begin rolling out Windows 10 version 1909 on the same day.

According to the official changelog, the Windows 10 version 1909 includes performance and battery efficiency improvements. The firm said, “A CPU may have multiple “favoured” cores (logical processors of the highest available scheduling class). To provide better performance and reliability, we have implemented a rotation policy that distributes work more fairly among these favoured cores.”

Another latest release announcing Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18362.10022 (19H2), updated on September 25, 2019, suggests improvements like online search in file explorer and additional voice assistants on the lock screen. It also mentions a few changes like calendar event creation from the taskbar, notification management improvements, and other performance improvements.

Keywords: Windows 10 version 1909, Windows 10 19H2 update, Microsoft, Windows

