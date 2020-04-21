Windows 10 Updates Are a Mess, Again: You Might Want to Pause These Updates Right Now

Yet another month. Yet another set of Windows 10 updates. Nothing changes. Yet more Windows 10 PCs being rendered useless. Yet more functionality broken. Last month, it was the KB4554364 update. This month, it is the KB4549951 update. A lot of users are reporting on various online forums, including Microsoft’s own Community forum, that this update is breaking their PCs. Some users report errors with the installation, some report serious performance hit, some say critical apps are no longer working while some still report Wi-Fi and Bluetooth is broken.

“We update window 10 yesterday and causing tons of issue, Box doesn't work anymore. We have several clients impact it, computers run slow, things doesn't work, computer doesn't restart and you need to force a restart to get it to work. Anybody is experiencing any problems for this week windows 10 updates?” says user nycity_guy on Reddit. In a response to that post, a user fellow_netizian says, “Our environment: Pro Workstations Running 1909 on a Domain network. This KB4549951 update slowed networking to a crawl. Outlook 365 on hosted Exchange took several minutes to load/or freeze and Remote Desktop loaded to black screen to the target computer(s). This update also causes VM ware to freeze. Everything resumed to normal following uninstall and setting Updates to defer for 30 days.” Another user points out that running VM on their machine leads to multiple BSOD, also known as the Blue Screen of Death errors.

“The new 2020-04 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 version 1909 for x86 based systems KB4549951 will not install, I keep the getting the error code 0x800f0831, all prior updates installed successfully until now. Is there a fix to this? This is ridiculous and Microsoft needs to do something about this soon! Ever since Windows 10 was first released it has been a security, privacy issue with nothing but flaws, bugs, and it gives so many issues when it comes to installing updates, not recognizing external drives, drives, and other devices,” says a user on the Microsoft Community forums.

Users are reporting that audio devices including microphones in Windows PCs are no longer working after the KB4549951 update, while some are even complaining that their Windows 10 PCs won’t restart after installing this update. You can read more here.

This is yet another month when Microsoft seem to have dropped the ball with the Windows 10 updates. Last month, the KB4554364 caused serious Wi-Fi issues for many users, particularly for those who used VPNs and also broke the ability to reset the PC in case the errors made the PC unusable. All this comes at a time when millions around the world are working from home because of the Coronavirus pandemic and require their computing devices to simply work.

If you don’t want the functionality of your PC hampered by these updates, you might just want to pause the Windows 10 updates for a while. For that, head to Settings -> Update and Security -> Windows Update -> Advanced -> Pause Updates. You will be safe, at least till the time Microsoft either pulls the KB4549951 update, or solves the issues with a new patch.