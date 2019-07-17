Windows 10 Users Will Automatically be Updated to Version 1903: Microsoft

Microsoft’s AI (Artificial Intelligence) new algorithms which will help in automatically updating devices to the latest Windows 10 1903, May 2019 update via Windows Update are now in place. The auto-update process was announced a month back by Microsoft and is now confirmed for a rollout according to the Windows Update Twitter account.

This means that Microsoft will start pushing the Windows 10 May 2019 Update (1903) for devices that are at or nearing the end of service and have not yet updated their device, specifically the ones on version 1803.

"Based on the large number of devices running the April 2018 Update, that will reach the end of 18 months of service on November 12, 2019, we are starting the update process now for Home and Pro editions to help ensure adequate time for a smooth update process."

Microsoft has also said that the update process will happen in stages with prioritising devices that are “likely to have a good update experience and quickly put safeguards on other devices while we address known issues." Windows 10 users who get the 1903 update will have the option to pause the update for up to 35 days.

Here is the complete note from Microsoft: