Windows 10 Users Will Automatically be Updated to Version 1903: Microsoft
Microsoft will start pushing the Windows 10 May 2019 Update (1903) for devices that are at or nearing the end of service and have not yet updated their device, specifically the ones on version 1803.
Microsoft’s AI (Artificial Intelligence) new algorithms which will help in automatically updating devices to the latest Windows 10 1903, May 2019 update via Windows Update are now in place. The auto-update process was announced a month back by Microsoft and is now confirmed for a rollout according to the Windows Update Twitter account.
"Based on the large number of devices running the April 2018 Update, that will reach the end of 18 months of service on November 12, 2019, we are starting the update process now for Home and Pro editions to help ensure adequate time for a smooth update process."
Microsoft has also said that the update process will happen in stages with prioritising devices that are “likely to have a good update experience and quickly put safeguards on other devices while we address known issues." Windows 10 users who get the 1903 update will have the option to pause the update for up to 35 days.
Here is the complete note from Microsoft:
We are initiating the Windows 10 May 2019 Update for customers with devices that are at or nearing end of service and have not yet updated their device. Keeping these devices both supported and receiving monthly updates is critical to device security and ecosystem health. Based on the large number of devices running the April 2018 Update, that will reach the end of 18 months of service on November 12, 2019, we are starting the update process now for Home and Pro editions to help ensure adequate time for a smooth update process.
Our update rollout process takes into consideration the scale and complexity of the Windows 10 ecosystem, with the many hardware, software, and app configuration options users have, to provide a seamless update experience for all users. We closely monitor update feedback to allow us to prioritize those devices likely to have a good update experience and quickly put safeguards on other devices while we address known issues. Windows 10 Home and Pro edition users will have the ability to pause the update for up to 35 days so they can choose a convenient time.
The Windows 10 May 2019 Update is available for any user who manually selects “Check for updates” via Windows Update on a device that does not have a safeguard hold for issues already detected. If you are not offered the update, please check below for any known issues that may affect your device.
We recommend commercial customers running earlier versions of Windows 10 begin targeted deployments of Windows 10, version 1903 to validate that the apps, devices, and infrastructure used by their organizations work as expected with the new release and features.
