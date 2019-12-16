Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Windows 10's Next Major Update to be Called Version 2004, Bring Host of New Features

The update to one of the world's most used operating systems is expected to roll out by early 2020.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 16, 2019, 7:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Windows 10's Next Major Update to be Called Version 2004, Bring Host of New Features
The update to one of the world's most used operating systems is expected to roll out by early 2020.

Windows 10 is coming up with its next update in early 2020. Codenamed as '20H1', the update will be known as Windows version 2004. According to a report by Windows Latest, the update is expected to bring a slew of new, updated features, and comes after the contentious May 2019 and November 2019 updates. People familiar with the developments claimed that Microsoft might be completing the Windows 10 version 2004 development this month itself, following which it will enter the final stages.

A close to final build may be released this month to insiders, and Microsoft is likely to test Windows 10 20H1 preview with Slow Ring testers for more than three months. The Windows 10 version 2004 is likely to come with a host of new features such as cloud recovery, updated Cortana abilities, Windows update bandwidth limits, faster Windows search, task manager enhancements, overall performance improvement and others.

The Windows 10 version 2004 will be rolled out to all users some time in the end of March or April, next year. After this version, Microsoft is also prepping for another update. The company has stated that Fast Ring beta testers will be switched to 'RS_PRERELEASE development' and 20H2 preview builds soon, and the OS version is expected to be delivered to testers some time soon. Windows 10's 20H2 update is likely to be another major release, and should offer new features and significant improvements.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram