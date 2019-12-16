Windows 10's Next Major Update to be Called Version 2004, Bring Host of New Features

Windows 10 is coming up with its next update in early 2020. Codenamed as '20H1', the update will be known as Windows version 2004. According to a report by Windows Latest, the update is expected to bring a slew of new, updated features, and comes after the contentious May 2019 and November 2019 updates. People familiar with the developments claimed that Microsoft might be completing the Windows 10 version 2004 development this month itself, following which it will enter the final stages.

A close to final build may be released this month to insiders, and Microsoft is likely to test Windows 10 20H1 preview with Slow Ring testers for more than three months. The Windows 10 version 2004 is likely to come with a host of new features such as cloud recovery, updated Cortana abilities, Windows update bandwidth limits, faster Windows search, task manager enhancements, overall performance improvement and others.

The Windows 10 version 2004 will be rolled out to all users some time in the end of March or April, next year. After this version, Microsoft is also prepping for another update. The company has stated that Fast Ring beta testers will be switched to 'RS_PRERELEASE development' and 20H2 preview builds soon, and the OS version is expected to be delivered to testers some time soon. Windows 10's 20H2 update is likely to be another major release, and should offer new features and significant improvements.

