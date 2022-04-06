Windows 11 File Explorer Getting A New Design With Tabs, Easier Access To Files And More: All Details

Microsoft is bringing a design change to Windows 11 File Explorer. The updated File Explorer design includes tabs, and makes it easier for users to quickly access folders or find files. The tabs feature was first spotted in Windows 11 test build last month, and now the company has made it official at a Windows 11 work event. The new tabs will help users navigate multiple folders in a single window and the ability to move tabs around.

The tabs were first started by Microsoft in Windows 10 apps. The company used to call the feature “Sets" and it included support for tabs within File Explorer, but Microsoft canceled the project and tabs never made it to Windows 10. Now, the company is bringing the feature for Windows 11 users, making File Explorer more streamlined and easier to use.

With the new design, Windows 11 is also getting a new File Explorer homepage that includes Quick Access folders, recent documents, and a new “Favourites" option. Users will soon be able to right click a file and add it to favourites. Favourites will be pinned on the homepage of File Explorer. The new update also brings new sharing options for files. The new updated share menu allows users to send files to recent contacts or on apps like Teams, Outlook, and OneDrive.

It is not known as to when this Windows 11 update will be rolled out to end users. Microsoft is currently testing the feature as part of a number of Windows 11 improvements that are on the way. There is no timeline that the company has given for the update, but reports suggest that it could arrive in a monthly update for Windows 11 in the near future.

