Windows 11 Highlights: Free Upgrade from Dell, New Icons, Integrated Teams, Widgets and More

Windows 11 is here, and Microsoft has confirmed that the new generation of the Windows computing experience will feature new icons and a new, refreshing UI design at its heart. The new Windows interface definitely looks smart and in line with the new generation. File Explorer finally does not look prehistoric, and you get a centrally placed Start button, among other things. There is a new Widgets tab that Microsoft is betting big on, complete with curated content and app widgets. Talking of apps, Microsoft Store has a new UI and better organised features. It also gets Android apps that you can install directly to your PC. In terms of gaming, Microsoft has brought Auto HDR and Direct Storage API for faster fast travel in eligible games.

Prior to launch, in terms of upgrades, in line with expectations was a new interface that was slated to put the start button at the centre of the bottom taskbar. There was also a new array of app icons with a new generation design, up to date with modern design standards and preferences – and more consistent with the image that Microsoft wants to present of itself right now. In his wrap-up speech, Microsoft chief Satya Nadella affirmed the philosophy behind Windows 11, calling it the face of the company that is building itself for the next decade. The speech was poignant and substantial as always from Nadella, and also highlighted the services and developer focus that Microsoft hopes Windows 11 would bring to the table.

As expected, brands have begun confirming free upgrades to Windows 11 for existing and new Windows 10 PCs, once it becomes available. Exact availability and pricing are set to come soon.