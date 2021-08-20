Windows 11 Now Or Later? This Is How To Download Preview Builds Or Prep For Final Version

Microsoft is soon going to launch its new Windows 11 and if you are a Windows 10 user, an upgrade to the new operating system would be free. The official release date is not out yet, but Windows 11 is expected to arrive in the 2021 holiday season, sometime in the coming months. As soon as it arrives, users will be able to update to the new operating system just like how it was done with Windows 10. As long as your desktop or laptop meets the minimum requirements.

In case you happen to be a member of the Windows Insider Program, you could download the first Windows 11 Insider Preview to test some of the new features that include virtual desktop, snap layouts, widgets and the new Microsoft Store. First, see if your PC running Windows 10 is eligible for free upgrades to Windows 11. You check all details for the same at Microsoft’s site for specifications.

How to download Windows 11 Insider Preview build

With Windows 11 Insider program, one can easily download the first Insider Preview build of Windows 11, but note that the beta versions generally have bugs. Try not to download the beta version on the primary device, instead try it on a tester device. The following steps will tell you how to download the Windows 11 Insider Preview build.

1. Ensure that your system is running on the licensed version of the Windows 10 operating system.

2. Open settings followed with update & security and Windows Insider Program.

3. Now choose an account to get started and select ‘+’ for connecting to the Microsoft account and continue.

4. Follow all instructions carefully and choose the channel you want that includes the beta channel (for early adopters), release preview channel (those who want the latest version before release) or Dev channel (for developers).

5. Check all the Privacy Statement and terms and confirm.

6. Now restart the system and make sure that the data settings are correct before downloading the preview builds.

7. Lastly go to settings followed by update & security and windows update. Tap on Check for updates where you would be able to see the latest Insider Preview based on your choice of settings.

How to download Windows 11 with final version

As soon as Windows 11 becomes available to all Windows users can go to the system settings followed by Update & Security, Windows Update and tap on check for updates. If the update is available for your compatible laptop or desktop, you will find the Feature update to Windows 11 from where you could click on Download and install.

