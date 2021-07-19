Windows 11 Stable Version May Roll Out in October, Intel Document Teases

The Windows 11 OS was formally unveiled on June 24; however, its stable rollout details remain unclear. It appears that the next-gen OS may start rolling out in October 2021, as per an Intel document spotted by Windows Latest. Though the initial release could be limited to select latest PCs, existing devices could expect a wider rollout next year. Several OEMs have confirmed the arrival of the Windows 11 OS, which includes Realme that is yet to launch its first Realme Book this year. The Intel document highlights the stable-release date as “October 2021 Update (21H2)." Microsoft has been using the MMYY naming scheme for quite some time, and it typically releases two major changes in H1 (first half) and H2 of the year. Microsoft’s programme manager Brandon LeBlanc recently confirmed that Windows 11 would continue to use the code-naming convention yyH2 familiar to Windows 10 users. Unlike Windows 10, Windows 11 would receive a single feature update every year that would roll out in the second half (H2).

Microsoft has started rolling out Windows 11 Preview Builds for developers and testers that essentially carry all major changes. Since the OS build is still in beta, the software giant notes that users could face several issues while testing it. Microsoft had also specified that laptops/ PCs with a compatible 64-bit processor or SoCs, 4GB RAM, and 64GB free storage are eligible for Windows 11 update. New changes include refreshed Start menu, Taskbar, and Action Center alongside a redesigned Microsoft Store app, Settings, Lock Screen, File Explorer, and much more. On the other hand, some services are being removed to make Windows 11 more user friendly. Among the most notable change include the removal of live tiles from the Start menu and disabled Internet Explorer browser. The Cortana icon will no longer be included in the first boot experience or pinned to the Taskbar by default.

