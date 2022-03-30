Windows 11 Update Solves One Big Frustration Of Google Chrome, Firefox Users

Windows-maker Microsoft is making it easier for its users to change their default web browser on Windows 11. The initial Windows 11 was criticised heavily after it was launched with a complicated way of setting your default web browser in Windows. This not only annoyed users over not being able to set a web browser of their own choice, it also forced more users for Microsoft’s Edge web browser. Now, the company is making the process easier with Windows 11 build 22000.593, which has been made available to everyone as an optional update.

Windows 11 launched with a lot of criticism over its process of changing a default web browser. Instead of being able set a general default browser for tasks like web browsing or playing media, users had to set associations for each protocol manually. This means that users had to change the associations for HTTP or HTTPS Protocols, plus things like HTML files if they want to open them with their default browser. That sounds only quite a process to begin with, let alone actually doing it.

With the latest update now, users can go into the default apps page on Windows 11 from Settings > Apps > Default Apps. Then, they need to select the browser of their choice like Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox. Now users will see an option at the top of the Settings page that lets them set it as their default browser. This will make the chosen browser as your default browser and you don’t have to specifically change associations in each type of file.

Microsoft has been testing this new feature in its Dev channel since the past few months. There was speculation around when the feature will be rolled out for end users, but now it seems that you won’t have to wait for it for too long. Users can already update their Windows 11 to make it easier to change their web browser. Go to the Updates page in the Settings app and see if there is an update with build number KB5011563.

