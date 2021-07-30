Windows 11's First Beta Build Now Available for Insiders: What's New

Microsoft has started rolling out Windows 11 to the beta channel after releasing it for developers over the last month. Although beta testers will get most of the updates that the software giant released on the Dev Channel, Micorosft said that select features such as Chats from Microsoft Teams will not be available on the beta channel yet. Microsoft is further recommending testers, including those on the Dev Channels, to switch to the “more stabilised" Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100. Windows 11 will reach Release Preview Channel meant for Insiders and IT professionals to test the upcoming version of Windows before the stable rollout. An old report suggested that the new-gen OS version would release in October.

In terms of changes, most features from Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100 from Dev Channel remain the same on the Beta Channel except for Microsoft Teams Chats shortcut. Microsoft had updated the hidden icons flyout on the lower right of the Taskbar with rounded corners to match the aesthetics of Windows 11. It also added the ability to access Focus assist settings quickly directly from Notification Centre. Similar to smartphone notifications from apps, Windows 11 will notify users about desktop apps that require attention “with a calming treatment" to minimise unwarranted distractions. The touch keyboard icon in the Taskbar had also been adjusted to be more consistent with the size of the other icons in the corner of the Taskbar.

In terms of fixes on the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build version 22000.100, the Taskbar received loads of updates that users earlier reported. Microsoft had fixed errors Explorer (exe), clock, progress bar, search, and more. Similarly, Settings, Search, Widgets, and File Explore started receiving patches, and more details are available here. The software giant notes some users might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press WIN + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialogue box, then close it. Another known issue is the flickering of the Taskbar when switching input methods. Some users may witness a brief green flash may appear when launching the Settings app. As mentioned, the stable Windows 11 update is expected to roll out in October this year.

