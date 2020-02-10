Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Windows 7 Bug Prevents Users From Shutting Down Their Device

Windows 7 users have reported that they receive a popup message saying 'You do not have permission to shut down this computer'.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 10, 2020, 2:48 PM IST
Windows 7 Bug Prevents Users From Shutting Down Their Device
Image for Representation

A bug that has hit Windows 7 devices has been preventing users to shut down their computers. As of now, the origin and the cause of the bug are not known. Windows 7 users for the last few days, are getting a popup message at the time of shutting down or rebooting their system that reads, "You do not have permission to shut down this computer". Multiple people using Windows 7 on their systems raised this issue on Reddit.

Users also took to micro-blogging site Twitter to raise the same concern. A user said, “@BillGates Sir windows 7 shows shutdown issue. it shows " you don't have permission to shut down this pc" any solution or patches?? Many users are suffering the same problem”

Other people using Windows 7 have also posted tweets on similar lines:

Recently, Windows 7 users faced an issue pertaining to the wallpaper display. Microsoft made an exception and rolled out an update for its users. Officially, Microsoft had ended support for Windows 7 on January 14 this year. However, as of now, the company has not given an official statement regarding this issue nor is there any news regarding an update to fix this.

 

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
