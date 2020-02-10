Windows 7 Bug Prevents Users From Shutting Down Their Device

A bug that has hit Windows 7 devices has been preventing users to shut down their computers. As of now, the origin and the cause of the bug are not known. Windows 7 users for the last few days, are getting a popup message at the time of shutting down or rebooting their system that reads, "You do not have permission to shut down this computer". Multiple people using Windows 7 on their systems raised this issue on Reddit.

Users also took to micro-blogging site Twitter to raise the same concern. A user said, “@BillGates Sir windows 7 shows shutdown issue. it shows " you don't have permission to shut down this pc" any solution or patches?? Many users are suffering the same problem”

Hi Sagar. We'd like to take a further look at this case. Would you mind sending us a Direct Message? — Windows Update (@WindowsUpdate) February 7, 2020

Other people using Windows 7 have also posted tweets on similar lines:

You don't have permission to shutdown this computer- Windows 7 This error is preventing me to shutdown or restart my PC from yesterday ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JOXymOQYTI — Trendswood (@Trendswoodcom) February 7, 2020

Been using Windows 7 for a long time now and this morning I woke up to find that I can't shutdown my laptop. It says "you don't have permission to shutdown this computer" and when I click on restart it says " you don't have permission to shutdown or… https://t.co/LZ5jboZZPg — David Johnson (@ve3ofa) February 7, 2020

GREAT!!! This is the last thing I need right now: shit getting weird now Windows 7 is no longer supported. Went to shutdown only to get a "DON'T HAVE PERMISSION TO SHUTDOWN" error. NICE! Doing a backup before I try & force the shutdown, just in case I can't boot up tomorrow. — ObscuroArcanum (@ObscuroArcanum) February 7, 2020

Thanks for flagging this. Would you mind sending us a Direct Message so we can investigate further? — Windows Update (@WindowsUpdate) February 7, 2020

Recently, Windows 7 users faced an issue pertaining to the wallpaper display. Microsoft made an exception and rolled out an update for its users. Officially, Microsoft had ended support for Windows 7 on January 14 this year. However, as of now, the company has not given an official statement regarding this issue nor is there any news regarding an update to fix this.

