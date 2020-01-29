Windows 7 Users Can Continue Using These Antivirus Tools for Another Two Years

After Windows 7 was killed off earlier this month, users were left with needing to either upgrade their operating systems, or miss out on the critical security updates by Microsoft. If one is using operating systems past their end of life date, the antivirus software running on their machines can become invalid. However, this will not quite be the situation for those who are still using Windows 7, as almost all the major antivirus companies have confirmed that their products will continue to run on Windows 7 systems, and get regular system updates as well.

The extended support for the ageing Microsoft operating system will continue for the next two years, keeping them valid till January 2022. In line with support from third party antivirus firms, reports have stated that Microsoft will be extending the period of their official maintenance and security updates to only enterprise users of Windows 7. The extended security updates period allows companies more time to upgrade their PCs to a newer version of Windows. However, it is important to note that these updates are available only for select firms, and come at a hefty price. Many small and medium businesses, as well as all home consumers, would not be eligible for the Windows 7 extended updates programme. Such customers can hence rely on the compatible antivirus, if they do not wish to upgrade their operating systems.

Using Windows 7 OS without security software or updates poses several security risks. If you are among these users, the list of all antivirus software that will continue running are — AhnLab, AVG, Avast, Avira, Bitdefender, BullGuard, Carbon Black, , ESET, FireEye, F-Secure, G Data, Ikarus, Kaspersky, K7 Computing, McAfee, Microsoft (Security Essentials), Microworld, PC Matic, Quickheal, Seqrite, Sophos, Symantec/Norton Life Lock, ThreatTrack/Vipre, TotalAV, Trend Micro.

