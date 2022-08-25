Windows PC Users, You Have A New Security Warning From The Government: Update Now

Windows PC users have a security warning from the Indian Government, asking you to update your systems right away. The warning comes via The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has reported a new vulnerability post for users in the country.

The new security issue has been discovered in Microsoft Defender, the software which actually protects your PC from virus, malware and more.

CERT-In has marked the vulnerability under the ‘high’ category, which is capable of allowing hackers to access your system without having to alert the security measures in place. The post says that Windows users face a security concern in the Credential Guard tool of Windows Defender, which comes pre-installed on most Windows PCs.

Here’s what the CERT-In vulnerability report states, “privilege escalation and security bypass vulnerabilities have been reported in Windows Defender Credential Guard which could allow a local authenticated attacker to bypass security restrictions and gain elevated privileges on the targeted system.”

This basically means the attacker can access all the data on your system and bypass all the security settings you have enabled without alarming the machine or the Windows Defender running on the system.

The issue with Windows Defender seems widespread, because the Windows versions affected by the vulnerability is a long list. Most Windows 10 versions are in the list, and in addition to that you also have the Windows 11 versions. You also have Windows Server version 2022, 2019 and 2016 version as well.

So, what does one do to avoid falling prey to this vulnerability and secure their systems? CERT-In informs that Microsoft has already issued a software fix for this issue, and is asking Windows PC users with these versions running on their machines to update their systems right away. Microsoft has shared the details of this Windows Defender patch in the Microsoft Security Bulletin.

