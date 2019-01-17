English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Windows XP Users Will Not be Able to Access IRCTC Website
After migration IRCTC e-ticketing website will not be accessible in Windows XP and Windows server 2003.
To enhance the security features on IRCTC e-ticketing website www.irctc.co.in, it is being migrated to TLS 1.2. TLS 1.2 is not supported in older versions of operating systems like Windows XP & Windows Server 2003. After migration IRCTC e-ticketing website will not be accessible in Windows XP and Windows server 2003. Users may upgrade their operating systems higher than Windows XP/Server 2003.
To recall, Air passengers can now avail free-of-cost travel insurance of Rs 50 lakh if they book their tickets through the IRCTC, the catering and tourism arm of the railways, an official statement said on Wednesday.
This facility will be available for passengers irrespective of the class of tickets and for both domestic and international flights. The insurance will provide them financial protection against accidental death and total or permanent disability, the IRCTC statement said.
