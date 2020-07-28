Wipro Collaborates With Google Cloud to Boost its Digital Transformation

Wipro on Tuesday announced it has selected Google Cloud as the cloud provider for its enterprise-wide SAP footprint to advance its digital transformation. The engagement will bring SAP applications and workloads to the cloud to support over 1.8 lakh employees at Wipro. The company said it will transform mission-critical SAP applications with Google Cloud and roll out G Suite into its workplace productivity toolset.

"It is critical that our core systems and technologies are running on intelligent and modern platforms that encompass the needs of the future," said Bhanumurthy BM, President and Chief Operating Officer, Wipro. "This transformation programme will help us run our most business-critical workloads and applications with speed and agility, and to support our customers more effectively".

Wipro will modernise and transform its core ERP (enterprise resource planning) system to SAP's flagship S/4HANA and migrate the SAP workloads onto Google Cloud Platform (GCP). The company will also leverage the advanced intelligent ERP from SAP, along with the flexibility and scalability of GCP, for hosting SAP Workloads.

"Wipro is embracing digital transformation at speed and scale. By modernizing their core systems and technologies with Google Cloud, they have a powerful and scalable foundation to accelerate their strategic enterprise priorities and build for the future," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. Wipro will also roll out G Suite for some of its employees as a workplace productivity platform. Wipro's industry-focused solutions, with Google Cloud technologies embedded at their core, are already enabling enterprises to future-proof their IT investments.