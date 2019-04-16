English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wipro Investigating Potential Employee Data Hack from Advanced Phishing Attack
Wipro has launched an investigation into the incident after being alerted of possible attacks against its clients.
Wipro has launched an investigation into the incident after being alerted of possible attacks against its clients.
Loading...
BENGALURU: Indian IT services firm Wipro Ltd said on Tuesday some of its employee accounts may have been hacked due to an advanced phishing campaign and that the company had launched an investigation to contain any potential impact.
The Bengaluru-based company was responding to a Reuters query after cyber security blog KrebsOnSecurity said here Wipro's systems had been breached and were being used to launch attacks against some of its clients. KrebsOnSecurity, citing anonymous sources, said Wipro’s systems were being used to target at least a dozen customer systems.
“We detected a potentially abnormal activity in a few employee accounts on our network due to an advanced phishing campaign,” Wipro said in an emailed statement. The company also said it had retained an independent forensic firm to assist in the investigation. Wipro did not say which clients, if any, had been compromised.
The incident marks a seemingly ongoing wave of cyber attacks against a wide range of services. Recently, an Indian state government server was reportedly left online without any password protection, leaving sensitive medical data of millions of citizens under the risk of potential misuse. The growing frequency of data breaches will be a cause of unified concern, and the outcome of Wipro's investigations remain to be seen.
Wipro is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results later in the day. Larger rivals Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd kicked off the Indian corporate results season on Friday, saying they expect continued strong growth in the new financial year after posting strong fourth-quarter numbers.
The Bengaluru-based company was responding to a Reuters query after cyber security blog KrebsOnSecurity said here Wipro's systems had been breached and were being used to launch attacks against some of its clients. KrebsOnSecurity, citing anonymous sources, said Wipro’s systems were being used to target at least a dozen customer systems.
“We detected a potentially abnormal activity in a few employee accounts on our network due to an advanced phishing campaign,” Wipro said in an emailed statement. The company also said it had retained an independent forensic firm to assist in the investigation. Wipro did not say which clients, if any, had been compromised.
The incident marks a seemingly ongoing wave of cyber attacks against a wide range of services. Recently, an Indian state government server was reportedly left online without any password protection, leaving sensitive medical data of millions of citizens under the risk of potential misuse. The growing frequency of data breaches will be a cause of unified concern, and the outcome of Wipro's investigations remain to be seen.
Wipro is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results later in the day. Larger rivals Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd kicked off the Indian corporate results season on Friday, saying they expect continued strong growth in the new financial year after posting strong fourth-quarter numbers.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Paris Hilton is Salman Khan's Latest Fan, Compliments 'Bharat' Poster
- IPL 2019 | Kohli Still Learning as a Captain: Katich
- From Amelie to Van Helsing: Notre-Dame Will Live on Through Hollywood Films
- Kangana's Sister Rangoli Trains Guns At Randeep Hooda After His Cryptic Tweet Supporting Alia
- Coachella Gets a Dose of Augmented Reality Audio With The Bose Frames Sunglasses
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results