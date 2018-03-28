Wipro Launches Technology Center in Texas

Global software major Wipro on Tuesday unveiled a technology centre at Plano in US' Texas state to hire more in the US. "We plan to ramp up our headcount in Texas to 2,000 in the next few years from 1,400 presently," said the city-based IT major in a statement here. The centre is focused on developing capabilities in emerging technologies for Wipro's clients, which include some innovative firms."The centre at Plano is a milestone in our growing operations in Texas, a testament to the local talent pool and support by the state to the technology sector," said Wipro Chief Executive Abidali Z Neemuchwala in the statement. The new facility will house the company's US cybersecurity centre and serve as a hub for advanced analytics. It is also designed to promote collaboration, spur creativity and enhance productivity.Texas Governor Greg Abott, who visited Wipro facility here on Tuesday, said with 1,400 employees in Texas and operations at Plano, Dallas and Houston in the state, the firm was playing a key role in the Texas economy. "From investing in the future of the Texas communities to supporting us in the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, Wipro is a valued partner for us," he said.The company's Houston centre is a hub to drive digital business transformation for its clients in the energy sector. It has also forged tie-ups with Texas universities to attract and recruit the best of the local talent. Wipro has recruited in the last one year 120 graduates from local universities, including the University of Texas at Austin, University of Texas at Dallas, University of Houston, Rice University, and University of North Texas.Wipro has invested $2 billion in the US over the past decade in setting up 40 facilities across 23 states and employing 13,000 people, including 55 per cent of them being Americans.