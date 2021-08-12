Wipro, Mi, Crompton & More: Best Smart Bulbs Under Rs 800 in India In August 2021

Smart homes are said to be the up and coming thing in the world of technology. With smart speakers becoming a common thing in today’s day and age, some people have already gotten used to the initial stages of a smart home setup. After a smart speaker, the most common next step, at least in the Indian market, has come to smart plugs or smart bulbs/ LED tubelights. While we will cover smart plugs and LED tubelights in separate lisiticles, today we will focus on some of the best affordable smart bulbs available in the Indian market within Rs 800. Let us take a look:

Wipro WiFi Enabled Smart LED Bulb E27 9-Watt: Priced at Rs 656 on Amazon, the 9 Watts Wipro Smart bulb comes with 16 million colours and is compatible with virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The smart bulb works via an app and can be controlled using voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Realme Smart WiFi LED Bulb (9W) B22: The 9W Realme smart bulb also comes with 16 million colours with a rated life of 25,000 hours. It also can be voice controlled using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and costs Rs 799 on Amazon.

MI Smart LED Bulb: One of the cheapest option on the list, the Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Bulb is a single-colour smart bulb with a white light that can be adjusted for brightness via an app or voice control. The smart bulb also supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and is priced at Rs 449 on Amazon.

Crompton Immensa Smart Base E27 9 Watt: The 9W Crompton Premia smart bulb is priced at Rs 699 in India and is available for purchase on Amazon. The smart bulb comes with 16 million colours and works with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

Panasonic WiFi Enabled Smart LED Bulb B22 9-Watt: The Panasonic Wi-Fi enabled smart LED bulb is priced at Rs 623 and comes with 16 million colours. The smart bulb can be controlled via an app and voice using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

