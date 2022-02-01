With 5G Coming Soon, Here Are Some Of The Top 5G Supported Smartphones in India

During the Union Budget 2022-2023, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that 5G spectrum audience in India will take place this year itself, and 5G services will be rolled out sometime in 2022-2023 itself. This comes weeks after it was reported that the 5G auctions may be delayed yet again as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had informed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) back in December that it is likely to submit price recommendations only in March. This meant 5G auctions, as previously reported to happen in April-May this year, may be pushed well into 2023. This is because the Telecom providers have said that they will take six months to start offering 5G services in the country after the spectrum is allotted.

While 5G rollout is still a few months from now, there are many smartphones in the country that support 5G. So if you are eagerly waiting for the new standard to roll out, you have a lot of smartphone options that you can purchase, in order to make a future-proof investment, months before 5G rollout in the country. Let us take a look at some of the best 5G smartphones that are available in India as of now:

iPhone 12 Series - The iPhone 12 series that was launched last year includes the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 series is currently available at discounted rates on several e-commerce platforms and buyers can avail attractive discounts on iPhone 12 series smartphones currently. In terms of price, the iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 52,999 onwards (Amazon) in India, the iPhone 12 Mini is priced at Rs 49,999 onwards (Flipkart) in India. The iPhone 12 Pro is priced at Rs 99,900 onwards (Amazon), and the iPhone 12 Pro Max is currently priced at Rs 1,19,900 onwards (Flipkart) in India. These can also be secured at lower prices during sales and via deals on various E-Commerce platforms.

iPhone 13 Series - The more recent iPhone 13 series also supports 5G like its predecessor. The iPhone 13 series also includes four models - iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max - all support 5G and are available for purchase on Apple’s official online store in India. The iPhone 13 series comes with Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset and is priced at Rs 69,900 onwards for the iPhone 13 Mini, Rs 79,900 for the vanilla iPhone 13 model. The iPhone 13 Pro is priced at Rs 1,19,900 onwards, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,29,900 onwards. The iPhone 13 series can be purchased on Apple’s official online store.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G - The latest Samsung flagship smartphone in India is priced at Rs 54,999 onwards and comes with support for a wide range of 5G bands. The smartphone comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, and is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2100 chipset in India. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE can be purchased in India on Samsung’s official online store and on Amazon.

OnePlus 9RT - The latest OnePlus smartphone in India, the OnePlus 9RT is priced at Rs 42,999 onwards in India. The smartphone comes with a 120Hz display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has been launched in India recently and comes with a triple rear camera, which is not Hassleblad-branded. The OnePlus 9RT comes with a triple rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra - Another Galaxy S21 series smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra was last year’s flagship offering from the South Korean manufacturer. While it is almost a year old, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is still one of the best 5G-supported smartphones one can buy in India. It comes with a quad rear camera setup, and is priced at Rs 1,04,990 onwards in India. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is currently only available on Amazon.

OnePlus 9 Pro - The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is OnePlus’ flagship from last year and will soon be replaced with the OnePlus 10 Pro that is said to launch in the country soon. The OnePlus 10 Pro is currently available for Rs 64,999 onwards on Amazon and can be purchased at a Rs 5,000 instant discount, bringing the price down to Rs 59,999. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a Hassleblad-branded quad rear camera setup.

Vivo V23 Pro - The recently-launched Vivo V23 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 38,990. The smartphone comes with a colour changing back panel and has a triple rear camera setup. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and comes with a 90Hz display. The Vivo V23 Pro can be purchased from various e-commerce platforms and Vivo’s official website.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G - Launched last year, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is priced at Rs 24,999 onwards in India and is available for purchase on Amazon. The smartphone comes with a 90Hz refresh rate display, a triple rear camera, and a hole-punch front camera. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G 5G mobile chipset and comes with dual-SIM support.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge - The latest smartphone from Xiaomi, the Xiaomi 11i 5G HyperCharge is priced at Rs 28,999 onwards in India. This is also the fastest charging smartphone in the country with 120W fast charging support, and is claimed to fully charge your smartphone in less than 20 minutes. The smartphone comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch front camera.

Realme GT Neo 2 - The Realme GT Neo 2 is one of the most popular flagship-level premium smartphones. It comes with a 120Hz display, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The Realme GT Neo 2 is priced at Rs 31,999 onwards in India and is available for purchase on Realme’s official website.

