With a promise of seamless connectivity and smart features, the OnePlus Buds Pro might just set the bar for all other TWS sets

While not all of us are lucky enough to have gotten our hands on the OnePlus Buds Pro yet, it’s worth taking a closer look at its features and just appreciating the value that it potentially offers.

For Rs 9,990, you’re getting adaptive ANC, an IP55 water and dust resistance rating, fast and wireless charging options, seamless connectivity with other OnePlus devices, and a promise of exceptional audio quality. Not to mention an audio ID feature that tunes output to match your hearing, a low-latency gaming mode, and more. Hell, there’s even a mode for pumping white noise into your ears.

Whether the Buds Pro delivers the promised experience or not — I see no reason why they shouldn’t — these Buds Pro will likely set a high bar for expectations and value.

Everything, starting with the pairing experience — with other OnePlus devices — appears to have been tuned with ease-of-use and intelligent adaptability in mind. If it works as advertised, one can simply expect to pop open the case and have the earbuds pair instantly and seamlessly with your OnePlus smartphone, and for the audio to be tuned to your liking.

Once paired, you should be good to go. An adaptive active noise-canceling (ANC) mode will apparently listen to your surroundings and adapt the intensity to match your environment. This simplifies the experience for the user, and smarter ANC can also improve battery life by consuming less power in quiet environments. And it’s not just ANC, you’re getting wind and ambient noise-reduction when using the ‘Buds Pro for calls.

The promise of a hassle-free listening experience extends to battery life and charging as well. Together with the case, OnePlus says you can expect 38 hours of playtime with ANC off, and 28 with ANC on. Additionally, proprietary Warp Charge tech gets you 10 hrs of playtime in just 10 minutes, not to mention support for Qi wireless charging, and the ability to use your 9 Pro as a charger for the case. Whether you’re on a long flight or simply forgot to charge your earbuds in the night, it’s small, quality-of-life features like these that help set devices apart.

The design of the buds pro is indeed interesting. The two-tone finish sets them apart from the competition, and the squeeze-to-trigger stems are a nice upgrade, I think, from the more traditional tap-to-trigger interface. Touch-sensitive surfaces can be frustrating to use if you’re the type who keeps adjusting their earbuds or wears gloves.

For those who care about the listening experience, the HeyMelody app for managing the buds’ features has a nifty trick called AudioID. Essentially, you plug the OnePlusBuds Pro into your ears and trigger the AudioID feature. A specially chosen track is played and microphones help map your ear’s response, creating a custom profile for your ears. Assuming things go according to plan, the set will then enable a custom equaliser profile of sorts that should deliver a better aural experience.

Of course, you can still manually tweak settings and controls if you feel like it.

OnePlus will, hopefully, deliver on its promises, and if it does, the Buds Pro is likely to be the benchmark by which other TWS sets are judged.

