With Sony PlayStation 5 Launch Date Coming Closer, Is There Uncertainty About Stocks in India?

Sony is finally gearing up to launch its latest gaming console, the PlayStation 5 in India. This comes after months of waiting and uncertainty about the gaming console's arrival in the country that also involved a trademark dispute as Sony did not have a PS5 trademark in India. Now, with all the disputes and confusions cleared, the PlayStation 5 will be up for pre-orders starting January 12, and will go on sale starting February 2 in India, Sony had announced on January 1, 2021.

While the launch date is here, there is not much clarity about the PS5 stocks in India. According to an IGN report, several retailers in India have said that Sony has not allotted them their PlayStation 5 quantities for launch just yet. This means that those who really want to get their hands on a PS5 console should pre-order the same on January 12 as there is uncertainty about the stocks in stores. Sony has also not said as to how many PlayStation 5 consoles would be available in India at launch, but the IGN report quotes sources as saying that 12,000 to 15,000 units will be ideal for an all-India launch. In comparison, the Sony PlayStation 4 launched with 4,500 units earmarked for the India launch, that sold out within two weeks of its release on January 6, 2014.

The pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 will begin on January 12 at 12PM (noon) IST, with the sales starting on February 2. Sony had launched the PlayStation 5 globally in November 2020, with the console being made available in some areas on November 12 and in some areas on November 19. The PlayStation 5 starts at a price of Rs 39,990 for the Digital Edition in India and is priced at Rs 49,990 for PS5 with a disc drive.