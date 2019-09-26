With the Galaxy Fold Launch, Will Samsung Slash Prices of Galaxy S10 Lineup in India

Samsung is gearing up to launch its new flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, globally this week just days after Apple launched the new iPhone 11 series. As a usual practice, companies start offering older phones for lower prices as soon as they launch new phones in order to keep their entire product line-up attractive. With a similar motive, Samsung has also now cut prices for all its Galaxy S10 models in the US. Customers in the US can now save 200 US Dollars (USD) on purchasing Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10+ on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint, with a 24-month device payment purchase.

It translates into a cost-effective price of 549.99 USD for Galaxy S10e, 699.99 USD for S10, and 799.99 USD for S10+. The 200 USD price cut is also available on Galaxy S10 5G on Verizon or Sprint with the 24-month device payment plan, reducing its effective cost to 1,099.99 USD compared with the original 1,299.99 USD. However, the discount is limited to 100 USD when buying unlocked Galaxy S10e, S10, or S10+. In that case, the effective price is 649.99 USD for Galaxy S10e, 799.99 USD for S10, and 899.99 USD for S10+. The same 100 USDS discount is available on the S10 line-up when bought on T-Mobile or US Cellular with a 24-month device payment.

In India, at the time of their launch back in March, prices of Galaxy S10 Plus started from Rs 73,900 for the 128 GB model and went on till Rs 1,17,900 for the 1TB variant. The Galaxy S10 prices, on the other hand, ranged from Rs 66,900 for the 128GB model to Rs 84,900 for the 512 GB variant. The Galaxy S10e came with only 128 GB storage variant and was priced at Rs 55,900. However, customers have managed to buy these phones at lower prices due to cashback offers by banks or discounts by retailers.

However, with Samsung now officially cutting prices of the S10 line-up in the US, can the Indian market expect a price reduction, too, especially with the festive season right around the corner? Only time will tell.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.