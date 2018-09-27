Woman is Remembered With a Tombstone in The Shape of Her Favourite iPhone

😐 В Уфе на кладбище на могиле девушки поставили гранитный памятник в виде iPhone 6. Говорят, стоимость – 104 тысячи рублей. Мы даже шутить не будем pic.twitter.com/sLOGnRAi5N — НТВ (@ntvru) September 25, 2018

Apple iPhone craze has reached the next level. A 25-year-old Rita Shameeva was buried at a graveyard in the oil-rich Russian city of Ufa after her death in January 2016 from an unknown cause with an iPhone-shaped gravestone. Made from glossy black basalt and featuring a photo of the deceased, the towering 5ft high monument, which looks like an iPhone, was erected by Rais Shameev her father following her 2016 death from unknown causes.Reports say it was installed by her grieving father Rais Shameev long after her death. He has not commented on the unusual memorial. The monument towers above other gravestones in part of Yuzhnoye cemetery.Local headstone maker Ilgam Galliulin denied he was responsible for its design. The grave is believed to have been commissioned from a Siberian company which offers 'death accessories'.