Woman Uses Apple AirTag To Track And Kill Her Boyfriend: Report

Apple launched the AirTag to help people never lose objects they may have misplaced. But the company didn’t realise its tracker could be used for umpteen nefarious purposes. And that’s exactly what has been reported in the US this week.

According to a news report, a woman tracked her boyfriend’s AirTag and reportedly killed him for cheating on her with another woman. The woman, according to sources quoted in a report by USA Today, was living in the state of Indiana and she used the AirTag to track her boyfriend, who she suspected was cheating on her.

Also Read: CERT-IN Warns About Multiple Bugs In Adobe Software That Can Harm Your PCs, Update Now

She later confessed in the police report that she used an AirTag to track her boyfriend who she found meeting another woman at a bar. Seeing him with another woman got her angry, and they both got into a heated conversation that became serious. The report claims both of them asked to leave the bar, and afterwards, she hit the guy with her car and ran over him back and then forward.

This alarming development aided by the AirTag would definitely concern other people and Apple to a large extent. The company’s intention behind launching this product was a simple tracker to detect misplaced items like keys, bags and even the AirPods.

But incidents like these suggest the device has become a weapon for people who use it for surveillance and stalkers hunting down their victims.

Also Read: NFTs And Cryptos Are 100% Based On Greater Fool Theory: Bill Gates

This isn’t the first major issue related to the AirTag that has come out in the open. This is why Apple was forced to introduce anti-tracking features via iOS for AirTags to stop them from being misused by iPhone users. And since clearly, those measures aren’t working out, as this new report suggests, Apple could be forced to rely on external forces to fix the matter, and even use legal enforcement agencies to bring regulations that can keep such incidents in check.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.