Wordle 269 Answer Today: This Is The Word For March 15

Wordle is the latest online game that has become all the rage. The game, which was recently bought by The New York Times, requires players to guess a five-letter word every day. Wordle gives users six attempts for them to guess the word for the day in a maze-box. Once you put any five-letter word in a box, Wordle will highlight letters in green or yellow. Green means that the letter you have guessed is in the same place in the 5-letter word. Yellow box means that the letter is there in today’s answer, but not at the same place. Incorrect alphabets that are not in the day’s word will turn black.

For users, there is a new word every day to guess. Wordle has these streaks where it tells you for how many straight days you have been guessing the five-letter word correctly. Now there are many people out there who already care deeply about their streak and maintaining a streak on Wordle. Now if you are someone who doesn’t want to lose their streak and are not even close to getting the word right in your last attempt, fret not. We will tell you every day’s Wordle answer so you never lose that streak, no matter how badly you did at guessing today’s word.

For today’s Wordle 269, the five-letter word is TEASE. Tease means making fun of or attempting to provoke a person in a playful way.

Wordle was earlier this year bought by The New York Times Company for an undisclosed “seven-figure" price from its founder Josh Wardle. Since the acquisition, the game has moved to The New York Times’ website. When the merger took place, several people reported having issues with the game and losing their streaks. Now, those issues have faded and Wordle is as good as it was in the beginning.

