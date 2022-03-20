Wordle 274 Answer Today: The Wordle Word of The Day For March 20 Starts With 'R'

Wordle remains a popular online word-guessing game and its rules are quite simple. All users need to do is head to the Wordle by The New York Times website and start playing the game without the need to download any app or plug-in. Notably, users can play the game on the smartphone’s web browser. It is available to play on Google Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge, Firefox, Brave, and more. Each day, Wordle refreshes its ‘word of the day’ and users have to make guesses. After guessing the five-letter word, users can share scores online. Since Wordle’s acquisition by The New York Times, some users claim that the title’s new words have become difficult to guess. If you’re finding it difficult to guess today’s Wordle (274), here’s what you need to know.

The Wordle word of the day for March 19 is RENEW, which means to “resume (an activity) after an interruption". Yesterday’s (March 19) Wordle of the day for Wordle 273 was ALLOW. On March 18, Wordle 272’s word of the day was SAUTE, on March 17, Wordle 271 answer was MOVIE, and on March 16, the Wordle of the day was CATER. If you want to play old Wordle’s, you can check the Wordle Archive. Interestingly, there’s also ‘Quordle‘ which is a four-letter word guessing game.

As mentioned, Wordle lets users guess a different five-letter word every day in six attempts. Once a user guesses any word, they will see green, yellow, and black tiles for different alphabets. Yellow means that the letter is there in the word, but the placement is incorrect, while green means that the letter is right there in that spot. Lastly, a box means that this letter does not belong to the word of the day.

