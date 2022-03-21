CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Tech » Wordle 275 Answer Today: The Wordle Word Of The Day For March 21 Starts With 'T'
Wordle 275 Answer Today: The Wordle Word Of The Day For March 21 Starts With 'T'

Today's Wordle 'Word Of The Day' (March 21) starts with the letter 'T'. Finding it difficult? Don't worry, we will tell you the Wordle answer everyday, so that you never lose that streak, no matter how badly you did at guessing the Wordle word of the day.

Wordle 275 Answer for March 21 is the five-letter word: THEIR. The word 'Their' means "belonging to or associated with the people or things previously mentioned or easily identified".

Tech Desk

Wordle is a no-frills online word guessing, and its rules are pretty straightforward. The game is available to play online for free, and users won’t require an additional plug-in or hardware to run the title. Each day, Wordle adds a new ‘Wordle of the day’ that players will need to guess in six attempts. If you guess it in fewer attempts, it’ll simply give you bragging rights. The online game was bought by The New York Times early this year, and some users claim that the new ‘word of the day’ has become a tad difficult to guess. If you’re struggling with today’s Wordle 275, we are here to help.

The Wordle word of the day for March 21 is ‘THEIR’, which is a ‘determiner’ in the English language. It means “belonging to or associated with the people or things previously mentioned or easily identified". The previous day’s (March 20) Wordle of the day for Wordle 274 was RENEW. On March 19, Wordle of the day for Wordle 273 was ALLOW, and SALUTE was the keyword on March 18. Interestingly, users can check out Wordle Archive to play all the previous Wordles. There’s also ‘Quordle’, which is a four-letter word guessing game but with similar rules and gameplay.

ALSO READ: What Is Wordle, Why Is It Suddenly So Popular and How to Play the Game?

As mentioned, Wordle lets users guess a different five-letter word every day in six attempts. Once a user guesses any word, they will see green, yellow, and black tiles for different alphabets. Yellow means that the letter is there in the word, but the placement is incorrect, while green means that the letter is right there in that spot. Lastly, a box means that this letter does not belong to the word of the day.

Tech Desk

first published:March 21, 2022, 08:41 IST