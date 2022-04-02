Wordle 287 Answer Today: Wordle Solution For April 2

Wordle remains a free-to-play title that may seem easy at first, but players can find themselves struggling at times. The game requires users to guess a five-letter word in six attempts, and there as some clues to guess the random ‘Wordle of the day’. Once users guess any word, they will see green, yellow, and black tiles for different letters. Yellow means that the letter is there in the word, but the placement is incorrect, while green means that the letter is right there in that spot. Lastly, a black box means that this letter does not belong to the word of the day.

For example, the Wordle 286 answer for April 1 was SNOUT, which is a noun and means “the nose and mouth that stick out from the face of some animals", as per the Cambridge dictionary. Meanwhile, the Worlde answer for March 31, Wordle 285, was LOWLY, which means low in position and importance, or not respected.

If you are finding it difficult to guess the Wordle 287 solution for April 2 then here’s some help.

Wordle 287 answer for April 2022

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 287, April 2) is TROPE.

WORDLE ANSWERS FOR THE PAST WEEK

The Wordle 279 word of the day for March 25 was DEPOT. Wordle 280 word of the day for March 26 was EPOXY. For Wordle 281, the word was NYMPH, and the Wordle answer of the day for March 28 for Wordle 282 was FOUND.

Before that, Wordle’s answer for Wordle 278 on March 24 was ‘CHEST’ which is the front surface of a person’s or animal’s body between the neck and the stomach. Before that, on March 23, the answer for Wordle 277 was PURGE.

Prior to that, Wordle’s answer for Wordle 275 on March 21 was ‘THEIR’ which is a determiner in the English language belonging or associating with the people or things previously mentioned. Before that, on March 20, the answer for Wordle 274 was RENEW.

HOW TO PLAY WORDLE

Wordle is available to play on any desktop or mobile browser such as Google Chrome, Brave, Safari, and more. Users can go to the official website and play this free-to-play title without registration. The website also has a simple design, and users can straight jump into the game. There’s a settings section on the top-right where users can choose between ‘Hard Mode,’ ‘Dark Theme,’ and ‘Colour Bling Mode.’

To put it simply, Wordle is a word-guessing game where you’ll need to guess a secret five-letter word in six tries. The correct guess will mark a particular block with a single letter as ‘green.’ If the secret world has the letter ‘R’ in it, but your chosen world places the letter in the wrong block, it will be shown in yellow. If the block remains grey, it means the letter is not in any spot. Each day, Wordle will choose a new word of the day, so in other words, the secret word keeps changing.

Not to mention, this secret Wordle word is fully random, but there are some tricks to get close to your goal. The first word is arguably the most important one, so try choosing something with multiple vowels. For instance, words like adieu, audio, and ourie are some good options to have. Secondly, make sure you equip as many 5-letter words with multiple vowels in your vocabulary, at least for the first row. Try not to repeat the same words in the Wordle game, but sometimes you gotta take a gamble.

Wordle was earlier this year. acquired by The New York Times and adds to the publication’s gaming portfolio. NYT had said that it bought the game from its maker Josh Wardle for an undisclosed “seven-figure amount.

