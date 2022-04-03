Wordle 288 Answer Today: Wordle Solution For April 3

Wordle, the word game is immensely popular and has worked out to be a good way to test your English language skills. Wordle shares a new word at 12 AM midnight every day. The Wordle game allows the player to guess the right five-letter word that is different every day. Users have the chance to get the Wordle word within a maximum of six attempts. Once the person chooses a word, they tend to see green, yellow, and black tiles for different alphabets. Out of these, the Yellow colour means the letter is part of the word, but the user has placed it incorrectly. If you see green in the box that means the letter is right where it is supposed to be. And finally, having a grey box means the letter is not part of the word of the day.

For example, the Wordle 286 answer for April 1 was SNOUT, which is a noun and means “the nose and mouth that stick out from the face of some animals", as per the Cambridge dictionary. Meanwhile, the Wordle answer for March 31, Wordle 285 was LOWLY, which means low in status or importance or humble.

Advertisement

If you are finding it difficult to guess the Wordle 288 solution for April 3 then here’s some help.

Wordle 288 answer for April 3, 2022

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 288, April 3) is FEWER.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord 2 User Injured After It Allegedly Exploded During A Phone Call

Wordle answers for the past week

The Wordle 280 word of the day for March 26 was EPOXY. For Wordle 277, the word was PURGE, and the Wordle answer of the day for March 27 for Wordle 281 was NYMPH. Before that, Wordle answer for Wordle 278 on March 24 was ‘CHEST’ meaning the upper torso of a person’s body or a large strongbox, typically made of wood and used for storage. Before that, on March 23, the answer for Wordle 277 was PURGE. On March 22, Wordle 276 was SLOSH, and ALLOW was the Wordle of the day on March 19.

HOW TO PLAY WORDLE

Wordle is available to play on any desktop or mobile browser such as Google Chrome, Brave, Safari, and more. Users can go to the official website (link) and play this free-to-play title without registration. The website also has a simple design, and users can straight jump into the game. There’s a settings section on the top-right where users can choose between ‘Hard Mode,’ ‘Dark Theme,’ and ‘Colour Bling Mode.’

To put it simply, Wordle is a word-guessing game where you’ll need to guess a secret five-letter word in six tries. The correct guess will mark a particular block with a single letter as ‘green.’ If the secret world has the letter ‘R’ in it, but your chosen world places the letter in the wrong block, it will be shown in yellow. If the block remains grey, it means the letter is not in any spot. Each day, Wordle will choose a new word of the day, so in other words, the secret word keeps changing.

Not to mention, this secret Wordle word is fully random, but there are some tricks to get close to your goal. The first word is arguably the most important one, so try choosing something with multiple vowels. For instance, words like adieu, audio, and ourie are some good options to have. Secondly, make sure you equip as many 5-letter words with multiple vowels in your vocabulary, at least for the first row. Try not to repeat the same words in the Wordle game, but sometimes you got to take a gamble.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

Wordle was earlier this year acquired by The New York Times and adds to the publication’s gaming portfolio. NYT had said that it bought the game from its maker Josh Wardle for an undisclosed “seven-figure amount."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.