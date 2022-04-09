Wordle 294 Answer Today: Wordle Solution For April 9

Wordle is fairly simple in terms of rules, but the game can test players’ vocabulary at times. Each day, Wordle refreshes the ‘Wordle of the day’, and users will get six attempts to guess the word. Most players can recognise the five-letter word if it contains more than one vowel. However, it can be complicated to find the world of the day. Wordle helps users guess the random word through colours. Players will notice colour guides like Yellow, Green, and Black. These colours will indicate whether a letter is a part of the part, placed at the right spot, or not part of the word at all.

Before we help you find today’s (April 9) Wordle of the Day, here are the answers from last week. The Wordle 293 answer for April 8 was SCARE, which means to cause great fear or nervousness. Before that, the Wordle 292 answer for April 7 was FORAY, meaning a raid or make or go on a foray. Wordle 291’s answer for April 6 was COMMA - a punctuation mark indicating a pause between parts of a sentence. Wordle 290 answer for April 5 was NATAL, meaning relating to the place or time of one’s birth, and Wordle 289 answer for April 4 was SHAWL.

HOW TO PLAY WORDLE

Wordle is a free-to-play online title that users can play on their web browser. It is available to play on desktop or mobile browsers such as Google Chrome, Brave, Safari, and more. Users can go to the official website and play this free-to-play title without registration. The website also has a simple design, and users can straight jump into the game. There’s a settings section on the top-right where users can choose between ‘Hard Mode,’ ‘Dark Theme,’ and ‘Colour Bling Mode.’

Wordle is a word-guessing game where you’ll need to guess a secret five-letter word in six tries. The correct guess will mark a particular block with a single letter as ‘green.’ If the secret world has the letter ‘R’ in it, but your chosen world places the letter in the wrong block, it will be shown in yellow. If the block remains grey, it means the letter is not in any spot. Each day, Wordle will choose a new word of the day, so in other words, the secret word keeps changing.

