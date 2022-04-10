Wordle 295 Answer Today: Wordle Solution For April 10

Wordle, the word game, is immensely popular and is proving to be a good way to put your English language skills to the test. At 12 AM midnight every day, Wordle shares a new word, which the whole world looks to solve. The Wordle game allows the player to pick a different five-letter word every day, which is made available for a maximum of six attempts. Once the person chooses a word, they tend to see green, yellow, and black tiles for different alphabets.

Out of these, the Yellow colour means the letter is part of the word, but the user has placed it incorrectly. If you see green in the box that means the letter is right where it is supposed to be. And finally, having a grey box means the letter is not part of the word of the day.

For example, the Wordle 290 answer for April 5 was NATAL. Meanwhile, the Wordle answer for April 4, Wordle 289 was SHAWL, which is a piece of fabric worn over the shoulders or head or wrapped round a baby.

If you are finding it difficult to guess the Wordle 295 solution for April 10 then say no more.

Wordle 295 answer for April 10, 2022

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 295, April 10) is BLACK, which means “of the very darkest colour, like night or coal.” It is mainly due to the absence of, or complete absorption of light.

Wordle answers for the past week

The Wordle 294 word of the day for April 9 was STAIR. For Wordle 293, the word was SCARE, and the Wordle answer of the day for April 7 for Wordle 292 was FORAY. Before that, Wordle answer for Wordle 291 on April 6 was ‘COMMA’. Even before that on April 5, the answer for Wordle 290 was NATAL. On April 4, Wordle 289 was SHAWL, and FEWER was the Wordle of the day on April 3.

HOW TO PLAY WORDLE

Wordle is available to play on any desktop or mobile browser such as Google Chrome, Brave, Safari, and more. Users can go to the official website (link) and play this free-to-play title without registration. The website also has a simple design, and users can straight jump into the game. There’s a settings section on the top-right where users can choose between ‘Hard Mode,’ ‘Dark Theme,’ and ‘Colour Bling Mode.’

To put it simply, Wordle is a word-guessing game where you’ll need to guess a secret five-letter word in six tries. The correct guess will mark a particular block with a single letter as ‘green.’ If the secret world has the letter ‘R’ in it, but your chosen world places the letter in the wrong block, it will be shown in yellow. If the block remains grey, it means the letter is not in any spot. Each day, Wordle will choose a new word of the day, so in other words, the secret word keeps changing.

Not to mention, this secret Wordle word is fully random, but there are some tricks to get close to your goal. The first word is arguably the most important one, so try choosing something with multiple vowels. For instance, words like adieu, audio, and ourie are some good options to have. Secondly, make sure you equip as many 5-letter words with multiple vowels in your vocabulary, at least for the first row. Try not to repeat the same words in the Wordle game, but sometimes you gotta take a gamble.

Wordle was earlier this year acquired by The New York Times and adds to the publication’s gaming portfolio. NYT had said that it bought the game from its maker Josh Wardle for an undisclosed “seven-figure amount."

