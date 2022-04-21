Wordle 306 Answer Today: Wordle Solution For April 21

Wordle is a hugely popular game now. The game, owned by The New York Times, allows users to guess a new five-letter word each day. Wordle gives users hints in order for them to correctly guess each day’s word, and has a streak that users maintain in order to boast among their friends. Wordle shares a new word at 12 AM midnight every day. The Wordle game allows the player to pick a different five-letter word every day, which is made available for a maximum of six attempts. Once the person chooses a word, they tend to see green, yellow, and black tiles for different alphabets.

Out of these, the Yellow colour means the letter is part of the Wordle word of the day, but the user has placed it incorrectly. If you see green in the box that means the letter is right where it is supposed to be. And finally, having a grey box means the letter is not part of the Wordle word of the day.

ALSO READ: Wordle 305 Answer Today: Wordle Solution For April 20

WORDLE 305 ANSWER FOR APRIL 21, 2022

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 306, April 21) is OXIDE, which is a binary compound of oxygen with another element or group.

WORDLE ANSWERS FOR THE PAST WEEK

The Wordle answer for Wordle 305 for April 20 was CARGO. Wordle 304 answer for April 19 was FOYER. The Wordle 303 answer for April 18 was AMPLE, meaning enough or more than enough. The Wordle 300 word of the day for April 15 was SHAME. For Wordle 299, the word was MINCE, and the Wordle answer of the day for April 13 for Wordle 298 was CHUNK, which means thick, solid pieces of something. Before that, Wordle answer for Wordle 297 on April 12 was ‘ROYAL. Even before that on April 10, the answer for Wordle 296 was SQUAD. On April 9, Wordle 294 was STAIR, and SCARE was the Wordle 293.

HOW TO PLAY WORDLE

Wordle is available to play on any desktop or mobile browser such as Google Chrome, Brave, Safari, and more. Users can go to the official website (link) and play this free-to-play title without registration. The website also has a simple design, and users can straight jump into the game. There’s a settings section on the top-right where users can choose between ‘Hard Mode,’ ‘Dark Theme,’ and ‘Colour Bling Mode.’

WATCH VIDEO: MWC 2022 | XIAOMI CYBERDOG QUICK LOOK: THIS SMART DOG CAN BE YOUR NEXT BEST FRIEND

To put it simply, Wordle is a word-guessing game where you’ll need to guess a secret five-letter word in six tries. The correct guess will mark a particular block with a single letter as ‘green.’ If the secret world has the letter ‘R’ in it, but your chosen world places the letter in the wrong block, it will be shown in yellow. If the block remains grey, it means the letter is not in any spot. Each day, Wordle will choose a new word of the day, so in other words, the secret word keeps changing.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.