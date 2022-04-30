Wordle 315 Answer Today: Wordle Solution For April 30

The new Wordle of the day for April 30 is out, and users can start guessing the word right now. If you joined the Wordle bandwagon recently, the rules are fairly simple, and you can play it for free online. Additionally, it does not require a dedicated plug-in to run, and users can play it on smartphone or laptop. All they have to do is open the official Wordle web link on their browser - be it Google Chrome, Brave, Safari, Microsoft Edge or Firefox, the game will run without any stutters.

Wordle, owned by The New York Times, is a word-guessing game that allows users to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. It also gives users hints to help them correctly guess new words, and users can maintain a stream. The title gained massive attraction as it allows users to share scores online. Once the person chooses a word, they tend to see green, yellow, and black tiles for different letters. The Yellow colour simply means the letter is part of the Wordle word of the day, but not placed at the right spot. The Green box means the letter and its placement is correct. Finally, having a grey box means the letter is not part of the Wordle word of the day.

WORDLE 315 ANSWER FOR APRIL 30, 2022

The Wordle word of the day today (April 30, 2022) is LARVA, which is a noun and means active immature form of an insect.

WORDLE ANSWERS FOR THE PAST WEEK

The Wordle word of the day on April 29 was TRASH, and the Wordle 313 answer for April 28 was ZESTY. The Wordle answer for April 27 was SHOWN, and the Wordle answer for April 26 was HEIST. Before that, the answer for Wordle 310 for April 25 was ASKEW, a word that is used for something that is not in a straight line or level position. Further, Wordle answer for Wordle 309 on April 24 was INERT, which means not able to move or act.

HOW TO PLAY WORDLE

As said earlier, Wordle is available to play for free on any desktop or mobile browser such as Google Chrome, Brave, Safari, and more. Users can go to the official website and play this free-to-play title without registration. The website also has a simple design, and users can straight jump into the game. There’s a settings section on the top-right where users can choose between ‘Hard Mode,’ ‘Dark Theme,’ and ‘Colour Bling Mode.’

