Wordle 316 Answer Today: Wordle Solution For May 1

Wordle, the word game has become a viral sensation since its debut. And many have found Wordle to be a good way to test their English language skills. Wordle shares a new word at 12 AM midnight every day. The Wordle game allows the player to pick a different five-letter word every day, which is made available for a maximum of six attempts. Once the person chooses a word, they tend to see green, yellow, and black tiles for different alphabets. Out of these, the Yellow colour means the letter is part of the word, but the user has placed it incorrectly.

If you see green in the box that means the letter is right where it is supposed to be. And finally, having a grey box means the letter is not part of the word of the day.

Also Read: Apple Is Removing Old Apps From Its iPhone App Store: Here’s Why

For example, the Wordle 315 answer for April 30 was LARVA. Meanwhile, the Wordle answer for April 29, Wordle 314 was TRASH, which is a word used for waste material.

If you are finding it difficult to guess the Wordle 316 solution for May 1 then say no more.

Wordle 316 answer for May 1, 2022

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 316, May 1) is FARGO, which means, “to decide not to have or do something that you want.”

Wordle answers for the past week

The Wordle 313 word of the day for April 28 was ZESTY. For Wordle 312, the word was SHOWN, and the Wordle answer of the day for April 26 for Wordle 311 was HEIST. Before that, Wordle answer for Wordle 310 on April 25 was ASKEW, a word that is used for something that is not in a straight line or level position. Even before that on April 24, the answer for Wordle 309 was INERT. On April 23, Wordle 308 was OLIVE, and OXIDE was the Wordle 307 on April 22.

HOW TO PLAY WORDLE

Wordle is available to play on any desktop or mobile browser such as Google Chrome, Brave, Safari, and more. Users can go to the official website (link) and play this free-to-play title without registration. The website also has a simple design, and users can straight jump into the game. There’s a settings section on the top-right where users can choose between ‘Hard Mode,’ ‘Dark Theme,’ and ‘Colour Bling Mode.’

Also Read: Heatwave In India: Split Or Window Air Conditioner; Inverter or Normal - Everything To Check Before Buying An AC

To put it simply, Wordle is a word-guessing game where you’ll need to guess a secret five-letter word in six tries. The correct guess will mark a particular block with a single letter as ‘green.’ If the secret world has the letter ‘R’ in it, but your chosen world places the letter in the wrong block, it will be shown in yellow. If the block remains grey, it means the letter is not in any spot. Each day, Wordle will choose a new word of the day, so in other words, the secret word keeps changing.

Not to mention, this secret Wordle word is fully random, but there are some tricks to get close to your goal. The first word is arguably the most important one, so try choosing something with multiple vowels. For instance, words like adieu, audio, and ourie are some good options to have. Secondly, make sure you equip as many 5-letter words with multiple vowels in your vocabulary, at least for the first row. Try not to repeat the same words in the Wordle game, but sometimes you gotta take a gamble.

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Here Are 4 Big Changes You Can Expect

Wordle was earlier this year acquired by The New York Times and adds to the publication’s gaming portfolio. NYT had said that it bought the game from its maker Josh Wardle for an undisclosed “seven-figure amount."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.