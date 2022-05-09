Wordle 324 Answer Today: Wordle Solution For May 9

Wordle, the word-guessing game owned by The New York Times has become very famous. The game allows users to guess a five-letter word every day with the hints that are given to users with colour-coded tiles. Once the person chooses a word, these tiles tend to see green, yellow, and black tiles for different alphabets. Out of these, the Yellow colour means the letter is part of the word, but the user has placed it incorrectly. If you see green in the box that means the letter is right where it is supposed to be. And finally, having a grey box means the letter is not part of the word of the day.

WORDLE 324 ANSWER FOR MAY 9, 2022

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 324, May 9) is SHINE, which is a quality of brightness produced when light is reflected on something.

WORDLE ANSWERS FOR THE PAST WEEK

Wordle answer for Wordle 323 for May 8 was CANNY, meaning “having or showing shrewdness and good judgement, especially in money or business matters."

Wordle 322 answer for May 7 was MIDST. Meanwhile, the Wordle answer for May 6, Wordle 321 was BADGE, which means a small piece of metal, plastic, or cloth bearing a design or words, typically worn to identify a person. The Wordle 320 word of the day for May 5 was HOMER. For Wordle 319, the word was TRAIN, and the Wordle answer of the day for May 3 for Wordle 318 was HAIRY. Before that, Wordle answer for Wordle 317 on May 2 was STORY. Even before that on May 1, the answer for Wordle 316 was FORGO. On April 30, Wordle 315 was LARVA, and TRASH was the Wordle 314 on April 29.

HOW TO PLAY WORDLE

Wordle is available to play on any desktop or mobile browser such as Google Chrome, Brave, Safari, and more. Users can go to the official website (link) and play this free-to-play title without registration. The website also has a simple design, and users can straight jump into the game. There’s a settings section on the top-right where users can choose between ‘Hard Mode,’ ‘Dark Theme,’ and ‘Colour Bling Mode.’

To put it simply, Wordle is a word-guessing game where you’ll need to guess a secret five-letter word in six tries. The correct guess will mark a particular block with a single letter as ‘green.’ If the secret world has the letter ‘R’ in it, but your chosen world places the letter in the wrong block, it will be shown in yellow. If the block remains grey, it means the letter is not in any spot. Each day, Wordle will choose a new word of the day, so in other words, the secret word keeps changing.

Not to mention, this secret Wordle word is fully random, but there are some tricks to get close to your goal. The first word is arguably the most important one, so try choosing something with multiple vowels. For instance, words like adieu, audio, and ourie are some good options to have. Secondly, make sure you equip as many 5-letter words with multiple vowels in your vocabulary, at least for the first row. Try not to repeat the same words in the Wordle game, but sometimes you gotta take a gamble.

