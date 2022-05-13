Wordle 328 Answer Today: Wordle Solution For May 12

Wordle continues to remain popular among fans, and its new word of the day for May 13 is out. The game simply requires players to guess a five-letter word in six attempts, and you don’t get any hints. Most of the days, Wordle sets common five-letter words that could be guessed in the first few trials. However, once in a while, it throws a curveball, and players end up scratching their heads.

Once you are done guessing the word, the game allows users to share scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (May 13) Wordle 328 of the day, we are here to help. Readers must note we’ll soon reveal the answer, so it’s your last chance to go back.

WORDLE 328 ANSWER FOR MAY 13, 2022

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 327, May 12) is TIPSY, which is an adjective and means slightly drunk.

WORDLE ANSWERS FOR THE PAST WEEK

The Wordle 327 was SLUNG, while the Wordle word for edition 326 was FARCE. The Wordle 325 was GECKO, while the answer for Wordle 323 was CANNY. Wordle 322 answer for May 7 was MIDST, and the Wordle answer for May 6, Wordle 321, was BADGE. The Wordle 320 word of the day for May 5 was HOMER. For Wordle 319, the word was TRAIN, and the Wordle answer of the day for May 3 for Wordle 318 was HAIRY.

HOW TO PLAY WORDLE

Wordle is available to play on any desktop or mobile browser such as Google Chrome, Brave, Safari, and more. Users can go to the official website and play this free-to-play title without registration. The website also has a simple design, and users can straight jump into the game. There’s a settings section on the top-right where users can choose between ‘Hard Mode,’ ‘Dark Theme,’ and ‘Colour Bling Mode’.

As mentioned earlier, Wordle is a word-guessing game where you’ll need to guess a secret five-letter word in six tries. The correct guess will mark a particular block with the single letter as ‘green.’ If the secret word has the letter ‘R’ in it, but your chosen word places the letter in the wrong block, it will be shown in yellow. If the block remains grey, it means the letter is not in any spot. Each day, Wordle will choose a new word of the day, so in other words, the secret word keeps changing.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.