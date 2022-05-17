Wordle 332 Answer Today: Wordle Solution For May 17

Wordle continues to be a popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today is out. The New York Times-owned game demands players to guess a five-letter word in six attempts, with the help of colour-coded hints that tell people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet. Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. However, once in a while, the game throws a curveball, and players end up scratching their heads.

Once you are done guessing the word, the game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (May 17) Wordle 332 of the day, we are here to help. Readers must note we’ll soon reveal the answer, so it’s your last chance to go back if you want to avoid spoilers.

WORDLE 332 ANSWER FOR MAY 17, 2022

The Wordle answer for today for Wordle 332 contains two vowels. The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 332, May 17) is BEING.

WORDLE ANSWERS FOR THE PAST WEEK

Wordle answer for May 16 was DELVE, and the Wordle 329 answer for May 14 was METAL. The answer for the day before that was TIPSY. The Wordle answer for Wordle 327 was SLUNG, while the Wordle word for edition 326 was FARCE. The Wordle 325 was GECKO, and the answer for Wordle 323 was CANNY. Wordle 322 answer for May 7 was MIDST, and the Wordle answer for May 6, Wordle 321, was BADGE. The Wordle 320 word of the day for May 5 was HOMER. For Wordle 319, the word was TRAIN, and the Wordle answer of the day for May 3 for Wordle 318 was HAIRY.

As mentioned earlier, Wordle is a word-guessing game where you’ll need to guess a secret five-letter word in six tries. The correct guess will mark a particular block with the single letter as ‘green.’ If the secret word has the letter ‘R’ in it, but your chosen word places the letter in the wrong block, it will be shown in yellow. If the block remains grey, it means the letter is not in any spot. Each day, Wordle will choose a new word of the day, so in other words, the secret word keeps changing.

