Wordle 343 Answer Today: Wordle Solution For May 28

Wordle remains popular among fans since its popularity shot up earlier this year. Although the rules of the game are simple and players only need to guess a five-letter word, many are finding a good way to test their English vocabulary since Wordle’s acquisition by The New York Times. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day, and players will have to guess the world in six attempts. The hints are provided in colour-coded tiles.

WORDLE 343 ANSWER FOR MAY 28

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 342, May 28) is CREPT, which means move slowly and carefully in order to avoid being heard or noticed. It is the past form of Creep.

WORDLE ANSWERS FOR THE PAST WEEK

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle, the word of the day (May 27) was TIARA. The Wordle word of the day for Wordle 340 was VOUCH, and the Wordle word of the day for Wordle 339 – May 24 was ALBUM, which is a blank book with inserts for photos, stamps, and more. The word of the day for May 23 before that was HINGE, and before that, on May 22, the Wordle word of the day for Wordle 337 was MONEY. The Wordle word of the day for Wordle 336 on May 21 was SCRAP. Before that, Wordle 335 word of the day for May 20 was GAMER. Wordle 334 word of the day for May 19 was GLASS.

HOW TO PLAY WORDLE

Wordle is available to play on any desktop or mobile browser such as Google Chrome, Brave, Safari, and more. Users can go to the official website and play this free-to-play title without registration. The website also has a simple design, and users can straight jump into the game. There’s a settings section on the top-right where users can choose between ‘Hard Mode,’ ‘Dark Theme,’ and ‘Colour Bling Mode.’

As mentioned, Wordle is a word-guessing game where you’ll need to guess a secret five-letter word in six tries. The correct guess will mark a particular block with a single letter as ‘green.’ If the secret world has the letter ‘R’ in it, but your chosen world places the letter in the wrong block, it will be shown in yellow. If the block remains grey, it means the letter is not in any spot. Each day, Wordle will choose a new word of the day, so in other words, the secret word keeps changing.

To be clear, this secret word is totally random, but there are some tricks to get close to your goal. The first word is arguably the most important one, and users are advised to choose something with multiple vowels.

