Wordle 372 Answer Today: Wordle Solution For June 26

Wordle remains popular among fans since its popularity shot up earlier this year. Although the rules of the game are simple and players only need to guess a five-letter word, many are finding a good way to test their English vocabulary since Wordle’s acquisition by The New York Times. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day, and players will have to guess the world in six attempts. The hints are provided in colour-coded tiles.

WORDLE 372 ANSWER FOR JUNE 26

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 372, June 26 ) is RUSTY, the word means ” impaired by lack of recent practice”.

WORDLE ANSWERS FOR THE PAST WEEK

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle 371 (June 25), the Wordle word of the day was BEADY. The Wordle for June 24, the word of the day was SMITE, before that, the Wordle word of the day for June 23 was BRINK. The word of the day for June 22 was AWFUL, and the Wordle word of the day for Wordle 367 was GLOAT. Before that, on June 20, the Wordle word of the day was INPUT. The word of the day (June 19) was LOSER. The Wordle word of the day for Wordle 364 was CACAO, and the Wordle word of the day for Wordle 363 – June 17 was BLOWN.

HOW TO PLAY WORDLE

Wordle is available to play on any desktop or mobile browser such as Google Chrome, Brave, Safari, and more. Users can go to the official website (link) and play this free-to-play title without registration. The website also has a simple design, and users can straight jump into the game. There’s a settings section on the top-right where users can choose between ‘Hard Mode,’ ‘Dark Theme,’ and ‘Colour Bling Mode.’

To put it simply, Wordle is a word-guessing game where you’ll need to guess a secret five-letter word in six tries. The correct guess will mark a particular block with a single letter as ‘green.’ If the secret world has the letter ‘R’ in it, but your chosen world places the letter in the wrong block, it will be shown in yellow. If the block remains grey, it means the letter is not in any spot. Each day, Wordle will choose a new word of the day, so in other words, the secret word keeps changing.

Not to mention, this secret Wordle word is fully random, but there are some tricks to get close to your goal. The first word is arguably the most important one, so try choosing something with multiple vowels. For instance, words like adieu, audio, and ourie are some good options to have. Secondly, make sure you equip as many 5-letter words with multiple vowels in your vocabulary, at least for the first row. Try not to repeat the same words in the Wordle game, but sometimes you gotta take a gamble.

Wordle was earlier this year acquired by The New York Times and adds to the publication’s gaming portfolio. NYT had said that it bought the game from its maker Josh Wardle for an undisclosed “seven-figure amount.”

