Wordle Has Moved To New York Times Website, But The Transition Hasn't Been Smooth

Popular word game Wordle was recently bought by The New York Times in an undisclosed “seven figure" price. Since the acquisition, the game has moved to New York Times’ website and is now live on a new URL. This transition, however, has not been smooth as players on Twitter are reporting problems such as losing streaks. After the migration, the New York Times is recommending players to use the same device and browser to open the game. The company has acknowledged players losing their streaks and has said that it is working on a fix.

With the latest update, the original website for Wordle will redirect players to The New York Times’ website. NYT has also updated the FAQs page with details about the game statistics transfer process. Currently, users do not require any subscription to play Wordle. According to New York Times, the migration retains the gameplay statistics including streaks of players. It also suggests using the same device and browser to open the game. In its FAQs, New York Times has also said that the game’s data will be stored locally on the browser of players and the game statistics will automatically transfer.

ALSO READ: Microsoft Buys Activision Blizzard, New York Times Gets Wordle And All Biggest Gaming Acquisitions Ever

However, reports on Twitter tell a different story. According to several Wordle players, their streak is going to zero and gets reset back to one after they are redirected to the new webiste. The company has said that it is aware of the issue and the games team is currently looking into it.

Last month, The New York Times Company announced the acquisition of social media sensation Wordle. The company said that it has acquired the game from its founder Josh Wardle for an undisclosed “seven figure" amount. The game was developed by Wardle, who is a software engineer, and asks players to correctly guess a five-letter word every day within specific number of tries.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally| IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.