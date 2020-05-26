Work From Home: Best 3GB Data Prepaid Plans From Reliance Jio, Airtel & Vodafone

The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has forced most of us to stay at home. The pandemic has also left most of us to work from home to maintain social distance. To meet the needs of such users, telcos have introduced new plans with increased data.

Here we have listed some of the best prepaid plans from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone offering a minimum of 3GB daily data with additional benefits:

Reliance Jio

Jio is currently offering two plans for its customers with 3GB daily data. The Rs 999 plan offers 84 days of validity with a total of 252GB high-speed data (3GB/day) along with free unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 3000 minutes of calling to non-Jio numbers, 100 SMS per day and subscription to Jio apps.

Similarly, Jio also offers the Rs 349 plan offering similar benefits as the Rs 999 but with 28-days validity. So you get a total of 84GB high-speed data (3GB/day) along with free unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 1000 minutes of calling to non-Jio numbers, 100 SMS per day and subscription to Jio apps.

Airtel

Airtel also offers a bunch of prepaid recharge plans offering 3GB of daily data. First is the Rs 398 plan that offers 3GB daily data along with 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calls. The total validity of this plan is 28 days. The Rs 598 plan also brings 3GB of high-speed daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calls but is valid for 84 days. There is also the Rs 558 plan that brings 3GB of high-speed daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calls with a validity of 56 days.

Vodafone

If you have a Vodafone prepaid connection, there are a bunch of 3GB data plans for you. There is the Rs 558 plan that brings 3GB of high-speed daily data, along with 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calls with 56 days validity. To get slightly longer validity, the Rs 599 plan brings 3GB of high-speed daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calls with 84 days validity.

Similarly, the Rs 398 plan brings 3GB of high-speed daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calls with 28 days validity. There is also the Rs 399 plan that offers 3GB of high-speed daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calls with 56 days validity.



