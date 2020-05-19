Work From Home Buying Guide: Your Health is Important And These Gadgets Will Help

Working from home is great for productivity, if you can put your mind to it. You don’t need to travel every day; you also don’t need to spend time stuck in traffic jams and you save a bundle of energy (and anger) that way. But on the flipside, your health could take a beating if you aren’t careful. Sitting at one place working hour after hour can have a long-term impact on your health. That is where technology has a solution for you.

For starters, there are a lot of gyms that have gone online over the past few weeks and you can simply book a class online, follow the video guidance on your phone or tablet screens. Yet there are times when you may need certain hardware that focuses on health and wellness, around you at home. Not just because you may be unwell, but because it is convenient and safer to test for BP and blood sugar, for instance, at home rather than going to a nearby clinic. And to keep a track of your exercise routine, you need a fitness band with a good companion

TOGO Infrared Thermometer

Around Rs 3,800 on The Earth Store



Infrared thermometers, also known as contactless thermometers, are perhaps the right way forward as far as hygiene is concerned. Unlike classic thermometers which require contact with a human body to register temperature, such as under the tongue or under your armpit, these can simply be aimed at your forehead from a distance of 3-5 centimeters and will register your temperature. In Celsius or Fahrenheit. The TOGO Infrared Thermometer (model number TG8818H ) works for all ages—infants, children, adults and the elderly. The temperature detection time is one second—you aim, and you get the reading. You get a lot of options for infrared thermometers, mostly unbranded ones, and those are best avoided. This one on www.earthstore.in is one of the more reliable options.

Fitbit Inspire HR

Around Rs 8,999 on Fitbit India



To see how often and how much you are moving around and exercising every day, a fitness band is a good companion to have around. And you would be hard pressed to find a more competent than a Fitbit band. We are recommending the Inspire HR to be precise. This has a heart rate monitor with heart rate zones and better tracking of calorie burn. You also get the resting heart rate option, for your night sleep. The Fitbit app for your smartphone (free for Android and iOS) is one of the best fitness companion apps when it really comes down to that—you can track detailed activity and exercise stats, track your food and water intake and more. The Fitbit Premium optional subscription also gets you guided training programs, advanced insights into your activity routine, and dynamic workouts tailored for you. There is also a full library of sleep sounds and peaceful tracks to help you reduce stress, lay in bed for a restful sleep or simply feel better after a bad day.

Dr Trust Digital Blood Pressure Monitor

Around Rs 1,700 on Amazon.in



A blood pressure monitor is essential for homes where you may have elders, parents or even self who may suffer from blood pressure issues. Dr Trust Digital Blood Pressure Monitor (model number 118) is what can be categorized as a smart BP monitor. You can pair this via Bluetooth to your phone using the Dr Trust app (free for Android and iOS) and get all the tracking data on your phone—that quite convenient if you need to make a log or share the data with your doctor. You get a BP monitor and a cuff that you wear around your arm to get the reading and voila. Hope you are doing well.

Dr Trust Glucometer

Around Rs 1,599 on Amazon.in



Having a blood sugar monitor around can be extremely important at times when you may feel suddenly low as far as your health is concerned. You can’t always rush to a doctor these days to get tested. This has three operation modes. There is the General mode which lets you take blood glucose measurements at any point of the day. There is the AC mode which is meant for measurements in the early morning on an empty stomach. And there is the PC mode, where you may take readings after taking your meals. This machine comes with 60 strips and the GDH-FAD Strip Enzyme Technology is meant to avoid any variations in the readings according to interference from blood oxygen changes. This also stores the results of the last 1000 tests in its memory, with the data and time.

