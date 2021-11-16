Working Form Home? Some Of The Best Broadband Internet Plans For Staying Connected

Internet is one of the most essential things these days. You can’t really do much on your devices - be it a smartphone or a laptop or a desktop computer without internet. With the COVID-19 pandemic making things more uncertain than ever, we all need a solid connection at home, since there is no telling for how long we’ll have to work and study remotely. Good thing is that with the massive internet revolution that Reliance Jio brought in India, we have many cheap plans for fast internet. Let us take a look at some of the options you can consider for a good high-speed home internet connection:

1. Reliance Jio Fiber - Reliance Jio Fiber provides the fastest and cheapest fibre internet in the country. Prepaid plans for Reliance Jio Fiber start at Rs 399 per month for a 30Mbps speed with unlimited data. The 100Mbps plan for Reliance Jio Fiber is priced at Rs 699 with unlimited data, and the 150Mbps plan costs Rs 999 per month. There is also a super-fast 300Mbps plan that costs just Rs 1,499 per month. Subscribers of Jio Fiber internet are also eligible for a bunch of benefits including free Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime subscriptions. Those who opt for the Rs 1,499 - 300Mbps plan will also get a free Netflix subscription with their plan. Reliance Jio users also get a free 4K set top box with their connection, and the company provides over other internet providers is that the first month of usage is absolutely free, and users can opt out after that initial month if they are not satisfied with the service (unlikely, since the internet is super-fast and benefits are hard to ignore).

2. ACT Fibernet - ACT Fibernet is also a good option. The plans start at Rs 799 for the 150Mbps plan per month. Subscribers of this plan also get a fee 1 month Zee 5 subscription and 1 month of free Cult.Fit membership. The 250MBPS plan costs Rs 1,049 per month and subscribers get a free 1-month trial of Zee5, along with one-month of Cult.Fit membership. The 300Mbps plan, which is called “Diamond" is priced at Rs 1,349 per month and gets you the same benefits as the other two plans. Now, while the prices may be cheaper here, ACT Fibernet is only available in select regions and the benefits aren’t as lucrative as that of Reliance Jio Fiber.

3. Airtel Xstream - Airtel’s plans start at a price of Rs 499 per month for a speed of 40Mbps with unlimited data and unlimited local/STD calls. Buyers of Airtel’s internet also get a free landline connection, but they have to buy the telephone separately. The 100Mpbs plan costs Rs 799 per month with unlimited data and calling, and the 200mbps plan costs Rs 999 per month. Subscribers of the Rs 999 plan also get free Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar (Super) subscription for free.

Among these three, Reliance’s Jio Fiber seems to be the most interesting option as users get a month of free internet, along with the widest range of benefits that include a free 4K set top box.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

