Working From Home? Spectra is Making All Broadband Plans Unlimited For The Month For Free

Home broadband service provider Spectra has announced that it is removing the data caps on its home broadband plans for the month, effectively making all plans unlimited. This comes as more and m ore people are switching to the work from home routine to restrict the spread of the highly contagious Coronavirus , or COVID-19. Spectra has also implemented more measures to help its technical staff stay safe in case they have to respond to a network related issue at someone’s home or the outdoor network infrastructure in your locality.

In an email shared with subscribers, Spectra says, “proactively, for all our home plans, we have removed the data caps for the month to enable our customers to work from home .” This means that whatever subscription plan you may be on, and irrespective of the maximum speed on offer with that plan, the data caps have been removed for the time being for no extra cost. They also confirm that the delivery and support engineers, who may need to visit the customer premises have been provided with sanitization kits and trained to maintain the highest levels of hygiene. “We have trained our field staff to sanitize themselves and the customer premises,” says Spectra. The company says their account managers are working remotely and will be available to users for any queries via voice calls, Skype chats, Google Hangouts and more communication options.

Spectra also offers something called the Spectra Voice add-on, which offers voice calling via VoIP across India for Rs 99 per month .

Spectra also has different broadband plans for different regions, often dependent on what maximum speed they offer in any given area.

For instance, in some regions now, they offer the Spectra Fast broadband plan with 250Mbps speed and 500GB data per month for Rs 999 . In case you want to pay for 6 months or 12 months in advance, you get 1000GB data per month instead. Then there is the Spectra Faster plan for Rs 1,599 per month with 500Mbps speed and 750GB data with one-month billing, 1500GB data per month with 6 month billing and unlimited data is you pay for 12 months in one go. The fastest 1Gbps plan is called Spectra Fastest and it costs Rs 2,499 per month —1000GB data per month with monthly billing, 2000GB data with 6 months prepaid billing and unlimited data is you pay for 12 months in one go.

In some other areas, Spectra offers a 100Mbps Spectra Starter pack for Rs 899 in which you get 500GB data for single month billing and 1000GB data per month for the 6 month and 12-month billing options. The Spectra Fast plan here offers 150Mbps speed for Rs 999 per month with 500GB data for the single month billing and 1000GB data per month for the 6-month or 12-month advance payment options. The Spectra Faster plan which 250Mbps speed and the Spectra Fastest with 500Mbps speeds cost Rs 1249 per month and Rs 1999 per month respectively—and more data on the per month or advance payment plans.

In other regions where the Gigabit and higher speeds are still not available, the entry spec plan starts at Rs 949 per month for 50Mbps speed with unlimited data. The Spectra Basic 100Mbps plan is priced at Rs 999 per month with 1000GB data per month. Then there is the Spectra Basic Plus plan at Rs 1,299 per month with unlimited data usage. With all plans, you get some discounts if you pay for 6 months or 12 months in advance.

Spectra competes in India with the likes of Reliance Jio, Airtel Xstream broadband and ACT Fibernet, to name a few, in the home broadband space.

