Working Working On Ability To Schedule Calls: All You Need To Know

WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging applications, is planning to release several interesting new features in the coming days. The Meta-owned platform is now working on a new feature that will allow users to schedule calls within their group chats.

According to WABetaInfo, the instant messaging application is currently working on a new feature that offers to users the ability to schedule calls within their group chats. With this feature, users will be able to schedule calls in advance with other group members, adding more convenience and flexibility to the way they communicate.

It is useful when the group is organising an event, by allowing members to schedule a call to discuss the details and confirm that everyone is available. The ability to schedule a call within the group chats is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the application, the report said.

WhatsApp is also now releasing the ability to share up to 100 media within your chats, for some beta testers. In order to check if the increased media sharing feature is enabled for your WhatsApp account, simply attempt to select more than 30 media in the media picker within the app. In the case the feature is available, you will finally be able to share up to 100 media otherwise, you need to wait for a future update of the app.

This feature is really useful as users can finally share entire albums by making it easier to share memories and moments with their friends and family. In addition, the new limit helps prevent users from selecting the same photo or video more than once in case they need to send a lot of media files.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new feature which will allow users to create calling shortcuts. With the new feature, it will be possible to create a calling shortcut by just tapping the contact cell within the list of contacts.

