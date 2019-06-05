English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
World Environment Day: Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar Launches #SelfiewithSapling Campaign
The minister says Jan Bhagidari was integral to tackling environmental issues.
The minister says Jan Bhagidari was integral to tackling environmental issues.
Loading...
The Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday launched the #SelfiewithSapling campaign as part of the World Environment Day celebrations, urging people to plant a sapling and post a selfie with it on the social media. The Minister said that he would mark the World Environment Day on Wednesday by planting saplings with cricketer Kapil Dev and actor Jackie Shroff in the Paryavaran Bhawan premises in New Delhi, were the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is based.
Insisting that environment protection had to be a people's movement, Javadekar said, 'Jan Bhagidari' was integral to tackling environmental issues.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
Monday 03 June , 2019 Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
Wednesday 15 May , 2019 OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World Environment Day: Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar Launches #SelfiewithSapling Campaign
- ICC World Cup 2019: Australia Must Adapt Quickly Against Pace: Langer
- The Instagram App on Your Android Phone Gets a Data Saving Mode in Case The 4G Speeds Aren't Enough
- Salman Khan Says He 'Doesn't Know' About the Aishwarya Rai Meme Posted By Vivek Oberoi
- Dual-Display Microsoft Surface Hybrid Laptop May Launch Later This Year
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results