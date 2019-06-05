Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

World Environment Day: Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar Launches #SelfiewithSapling Campaign

The minister says Jan Bhagidari was integral to tackling environmental issues.

IANS

Updated:June 5, 2019, 9:02 AM IST
The Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday launched the #SelfiewithSapling campaign as part of the World Environment Day celebrations, urging people to plant a sapling and post a selfie with it on the social media. The Minister said that he would mark the World Environment Day on Wednesday by planting saplings with cricketer Kapil Dev and actor Jackie Shroff in the Paryavaran Bhawan premises in New Delhi, were the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is based.

Insisting that environment protection had to be a people's movement, Javadekar said, 'Jan Bhagidari' was integral to tackling environmental issues.

Read full article
