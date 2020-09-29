World Heart Day 2020: Wearables With the Most Accurate Heart Rate Sensors

September 29 every year marks the World Heart Day. Created by the World Heart Federation, the day is dedicated towards spreading awareness about Cardiovascular diseases (CVD). CVDs are accountable for nearly half of all non-communicable disease deaths across the globe, and heart diseases alone are responsible for 17.9 million deaths every year, according to the World Heart Federation. During a year when medical health concerns have taken a special spot, the World Heart Day 2020 holds extra significance.

While every person is at the helm of their own wellbeing, technology has played its part in keeping people aware of their health. One of the most prominent example of technology helping humans stay more aware of their heart's health is the addition of heart rate sensors in wearable devices. Heart rate sensors in smartwatches and fitness trackers have significantly changed people's approach towards a healthy heart. Getting a reading of your heart rate at the tap of a button is a significant leap towards a healthy heart. At this year's World Heart Day, we tell you some wearables with the most accurate heart rate sensors in the market:

1. Fitbit Charge 4

Fitbit Charge 4 is one of the company's most popular device. The Fitbit Charge comes with a very accurate heart rate sensor, accompanied by features like GPS tracking, blood oxygen tracking, VO2 max tracking, several workout modes, among other features. Fitbit Charge 4 costs Rs. 14,999 in India.

2. Xiaomi Mi Band 4

Xiaomi's Mi Band 4 comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED display under a 2.5D glass panel. The band can last up to 20 days on a single charge, and comes with features like the basic fitness stats, workout modes, heart rate monitor, and so on. The Mi Band 4 is priced at Rs. 2,299. Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi Band 4 successor, the Mi Band 5 in India soon.

3. Garmin Vivosmart 4

Garmin's Vivosmart 4 offers a sleek, more sporty design. The fitness tracker includes a heart rate monitor, VO2 Max testing, and automatic exercise detection. The Garmin Vivosmart 4 is priced at Rs. 13,890 in India.

3. Samsung Galaxy Fit

The Samsung Galaxy Fit comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, and gets smartwatch features like support for notifications and the ability to switch watch faces. The Galaxy Fit comes with features like automatic sleep monitoring, accelerometer-based workout tracking, and is waterproof till up to 50 metres underwater. Samsung's Galaxy Fit costs Rs. 8,990 in India.

4. Honor Band 5

The Honor Band 5 is another budget option with an accurate heart rate sensor. The band comes with features like sleep monitoring, SpO2 monitor, step tracking, workout modes, and more. The Honor Band 5 works with both iOS and Android devices and costs Rs. 2,199 in India.

5. Realme Band

The fitness tracker from the Oppo sister company is the cheapest option on the list. The Realme Band, with its heart rate monitor and water resistance comes at a price of Rs. 1,499 only.

6. Amazfit GTS

The Amazfit GTS can be categorised either as a budget smartwatch or as a powerful fitness tracker. The smartwatch comes with an always-on display, which brings the Amazfit GTS' battery life to one week. The Amazfit GTS has an accurate heart rate sensor and can go underwater till up to 50 metres. It costs Rs. 9,999 in India

7. Fitbit Versa 2

The Fitbit Versa 2 is also one of the popular Fitbit wearables in India. The Fitbit Versa 2 is said to be one of the best fitness tracking smartwatch, and it comes with Amazon's Alexa as well. The Fitbit Versa 2 also comes with customisable watch faces, and offers much of the same fitness tracking features expected from a Fitbit device. The Fitbit Versa 2 costs Rs. 21,999 in India.

8. Fossil Sport

The Fossil Sport is based on Google's WearOS platform. The smartwatch is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor for smartwatches, and comes with an accelerometer, an altimeter, gyroscope, and an ambient light sensor, along with the heart-rate sensor. The Fossil Sport costs Rs. 17,995 in India.

9. Apple Watch Series 6

Apple's latest Series 6 Watch was announced earlier this month. The new Apple Watch comes with new features like a blood oxygen level monitor that lets users record their blood oxygen levels, along with other health-related features like a heart-rate sensor and ECG. The new Apple Watch Series 6 starts at Rs. 40,900 in India.

10. Garmin Instinct Solar

Garmin also recently launched its solar-powered Instinct Solar smartwatch. The smartwatch is also able to record a users' blood oxygen saturation using its Pulse Ox feature, apart from measuring a user's heart rate. The Garmin Instinct Solar starts at a price of Rs. 42,090.