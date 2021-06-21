World Music Day 2021: Facebook to Host Virtual Concerts, Rolls Out New AR Filters and Stickers

Facebook has announced a slew of new initiatives for music enthusiasts in India that includes a week-long celebration commemorating World Music Day from June 21 - June 27. During the week-long celebration, over 80 artists, singers, music composers across genres including film, classical, ghazals, pop, indie, rap, hip-hop will be taking the virtual stage across Facebook and Instagram under its campaign #MoreMusicTogether. Facebook notes that the virtual concerts on both platforms will see performances from Indian artists such as Amit Trivedi, Lucky Ali, Lisa Misha, Jassie Gill, B Praak, Arjun Kunnango, Euphoria, Zaeden, Rupam Islam, Sherry Maan, Stebin Ben, Mamta Sharma and many more. Fans will be able to view and share these events from 7 to 10 pm, with a regional version featuring leading artists from the South from 5 to 7 pm. Notably, singers from the country such as Himesh Reshammiya, Stebin Ben, Gurnam Bhullar, and Ritviz will unveil their new songs on Instagram and Facebook during the week. The company is also taking steps to bring independent artists to the mainstream.

Speaking over the development, Paras Sharma, Director of Media Partnerships at Facebook India, said the company has been working with partners from the Indian music industry to build unique social experiences. “The past few months have been difficult for many, but it’s been heartening to see how people have come together on our platforms to help each other. With the #MoreMusicTogether initiative, we are focused on enabling people to express themselves through music, and helping artists and fans to foster deeper connections," he said in a press note. Moreover, Facebook is also rolling out a new AR filter - ‘Beat Dance’ developed by creator Varun Rikar and T-Series, and special edition MoreMusicTogether Stickers. For the first time, the company will also unveil a playlist called ‘Discovered on Reels,’ which includes some of the most popular songs on Instagram Reels that fans can listen to on JioSaavn.

