World of Warships's First In-Game Indian Ship is the Legendary INS Mysore, Developer Reveals

World of Warships by the Cyprus-based online game developer, Wargaming is getting its first India naval vessel, the INS Mysore. According to the company, the in-game version of the INS Mysore is a replica of the real-life version - a Fiji-class cruiser commissioned to the Indian Navy in 1957. The ship was then acquired from the Royal Navy where she served in World War II (WWII) as HMS Nigeria. The INS Mysore was the second cruiser purchased by independent India that also played a crucial role during the raid on Karachi Harbor in 1971.

World of Warships players can find the Indian Navy ship in the game's Commonwealth tech tree. Wargaming explains that several aspects of the online title have been designed exclusively for the Indian market, including the custom tri-colour camouflage, and localised pricing. World of Warships has added over 38 million registered players since its launch over five years ago and offers several WWII naval vessels.

Speaking more over the development, Rajeev Girdhar, India Operations Lead for World of Warships said in a statement, "We are thrilled to finally introduce the INS Mysore for our players in India and across the world...India's growth into a naval superpower of the modern age and the exponentially growing appetite for immersive gaming in the country has led us to build and develop a whole new range of exciting content that augments the already exceptional gaming experience."

Launched in 2015, the World of Warships is a free-to-play naval warfare-themed massively multiplayer online (MMO) title. Users can download the game for free via the World of Warships website or Steam. As mentioned, the title features over 300 World War I and WWII naval vessels such as Iowa, Bismarck, and Yamato. The game requires minimum Intel Core i3 at 2.5GHz or AMD Athlon II X2 at 2.7GHz to run smoothly. Other requirements include 4GB RAM and Nvidia GeForce GT 440 or AMD Radeon HD 7660 GPU.